Several sentenced in Circuit Court

Feb. 3—A man charged with fleeing and endangering a police officer last year was among those sentenced in Laurel Circuit Court last week.

Calain Anthony Myers, 19, also known as Lavain A. Myers, of Copper Creek Road in Crab Orchard, KY, received a 3-year sentence for fleeing and evading police, probated for 4 years. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, 2021. He received the same sentence for the wanton endangerment of a police officer, which will run at the same time as the first charge. He was also ordered to serve 48 hours for driving under the influence of intoxicants, being under 21 years old. That sentence will also run with the prior two sentences. Charges of reckless driving and speeding over 26 mph over speed limit were dismissed.

—Amy Rose Abner, 42, aka Amy Rose Riley, of Oak Street in London, was ordered to serve 5 years, probated 5 years for theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1,000,000.

—Shawn C. Baker, 44, of Brown's Creek Road in London, was ordered to complete substance abuse counseling on a 12-month sentence, probated for 24 months for enhancement of trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine) on Oct. 15, 2021.

—Over 3 years after Charles A. Morris, 49, of Knotty Pine Lane in Duff, Tenn., was arrested for receiving stolen property and DUI, he was sentenced to 3 years, probated 3 years on the stolen property under $10,000 charge and 48 hours for driving under the influence. The two sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time. He will receive credit for jail time served.

—James Bryant Duvall, 52, of Georgetown Road in Owenton, KY, will serve 2 years for possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to/improper signal were dismissed.

—Stanley William Roberts, 42, of Sunny Brooke Road in Heidrick, KY, was declined probation following a jury trial in which he was found guilty of trafficking controlled substances (meth), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving an officer false identifying information. The jury recommended Roberts serve 3 years on the trafficking charge, 12 months on the possession charge, 45 days for possession of marijuana and 12 months for giving officer false information. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 3 years.

—Terry Brandon Browning, 43, of Edward Caldwell Lane in London, will serve a 4-year sentence for third-degree burglary of a London business and will pay $776 in restitution to the owner. Sentencing is set for Feb. 27.

—Candace Rose Smith, 26, of Harris Hollow Road in Manchester, was ordered to pay restitution in a third-degree burglary case with Browning. Sentencing is set for Feb. 27.

—Jonathan Lynn Brumagen, 31, of Bill Karr Road in London, will serve 6 years on three separate cases, with the sentences running concurrently. The first charges him with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1M, for the 6 year sentence and 4 years for first-degree burglary. Those sentences will be served at the same time, and will also run at the same time as sentences in the two other cases.

In another case he was charged with possession of meth for another 3-year sentence that will run with the other two. For the third case, Brumagen was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and received a 6-year sentence to run at the same time as the other sentences.

—Rachel Beth Riggs, 34, of Tackett Spur Road in Lily, was sentenced to 3 years, probated for 5 years for possession of controlled substance (meth). A separate case of first-degree bail jumping was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

—Angela Sue Spurlock, 56, also known as Angela Sue Allen, of West 16th Street in London, was ordered to serve 12 months, probated for 24 months on an amended charge of fourth-degree assault. She was originally charged with second-degree assault for stabbing a man in the hand on Nov. 25, 2021.

—Ashley Nicole Mullins, 40, aka Ashley Nichole Baker, of Hart Church Road in London, will serve a 5-year sentence for trafficking in methamphetamine. She will receive credit for jail time served.

—Jeffrey R. Callahan, 44, of Evans Lane in East Bernstadt, was sentenced to 7 years in prison on charges of second-degree burglary. Criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender charges were dismissed.

—Bradley Ray Colyer, 35, of Brandon Drive in London, was sentenced to 12 months in jail, probated for 24 months on charge of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. The charge of first-degree strangulation was dismissed by the Commonwealth's Attorney. Colyer must complete Domestic Violence counseling, however, as part of the sentencing conditions.

—Charles L. Miller, 51, of Jones Hollow Road in Hinkle, KY, will serve a year in jail, but will receive credit for time served, for possession of meth on Mar. 28, 2022. Charges of possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by unlawful taking were dismissed.

—Gina Beth Allen, 45, of American Greeting Card Road in Corbin, was sentenced to 5 years, diverted for 5 years with a notation of probation for 5 years for fraudulent use of a debit/credit card. She will serve 120 days on home incarceration and her bond of $1,000 will be applied to the $6,655 in restitution charges.

—Mary Lynn Nantz Caldwell, 55, of McWhorter Road in London, was ordered to serve 3 years, probated for 5 years on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Two charges of third-degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

—Jennifer Leigh Medley, 46, aka Jennifer Leigh York and Jennifer Leigh Hibbitts, received an 8-year sentence which was probated for 5 years for first-degree strangulation, She will serve 120 days in jail, with 119 days of jail time credit. She was released on Jan. 24, the day after her sentencing, but is forbidden to have contact with the victim or the victim's family. The incident took place on June 16, 2022.

—Jamie Marie Sizemore, 38, aka Jamie Marie Allen, received 5 years, probated 5 years for first-degree fleeing or evading police for a July 9, 2022 incident.

—Amber Nicole Morgan, 41, of Sam Black Road in London, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, received a 3-year sentence, probated for 3 years.

—Dallas Lewis, 37, of Hog Pen Road in Flat Lick, KY, was sentenced to 5 years, probated 5 years for theft by deception, for taking a vehicle from car dealership on May 18 2021.1 He must pay $4,000 in restitution to the victim.

—Amber Nicole Skinner, 35, of Pilgrims Rest Road in Jackson, KY, must complete drug court as part of her 3-year, probated 5 years sentence for possession of methamphetamine, on Aug. 27, 2022.

—William Heath Johnson, 40, of KY 490 in East Bernstadt, was sentenced to serve 30 days in jail of a 3-year, probated 3 years sentence for possession of controlled substance (meth). Johnson was released on Jan. 23, the day of his sentencing, as he received 59 days of jail credit.