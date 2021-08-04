Several shootings reported in Toledo; victims identified

Aug. 4—Police identified three people injured, one of them fatally, in five separate Toledo shooting incidents on Tuesday, one of which also temporarily locked down Franklin Park Mall.

"This has to stop," Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. "We as a society have to take personal accountability for our emotions and actions. Sadly, some are too quick to use a gun to solve their problems."

"What they fail to realize is when this happens it does not solve problems, it exacerbates them. Now, they have possibly injured someone or taken a life. I believe those using firearms don't realize how they are affecting their own lives, let alone their victims. Countless lives are forever changed due to a moment of irrational thoughts," Chief Kral said.

The violence started early Tuesday morning when Earl Price, 64, of the 1000 block of Liberty Street, was shot multiple times outside an East Toledo bar early Tuesday. He was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he later died, according to police. Michael Marsh, 24, of the 800 block of Kingston Avenue, was arrested and subsequently charged with murder. He is being held in the Lucas County jail in lieu of a $1-million bond pending an Aug. 10 hearing.

Mr. Price's death marks the 41st homicide in Toledo so far this year.

The shooting continued Tuesday afternoon in Toledo's Old South End when Kyle Glover was shot and then in an unrelated shooting Jesse Guillermo was shot Tuesday evening in South Toledo.

Mr. Glover, 37 of the 400 block of Crittenden Avenue, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was admitted, according to police. His condition was unavailable.

Police responded to a report of a person shot about 3:06 p.m. and found the victim at Crittenden and Maumee avenues, about a half-block from his residence, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Mr. Glover was shot after getting into a verbal argument with another male, according to a police report.

Mr. Guillermo, 42, of the 600 block of Federal Street, who was shot in the arm, was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he was admitted, according to police. His condition was also unavailable.

Police and medical personnel responded to a person-shot call in the 3200 block of Mercer Court, off Airport Highway and east of Byrne Road, about 7:45 p.m.

Mr. Guillermo told police he was walking on a path between Mercer Court and Airport Highway, in the 3300 block, about 7:40 p.m. when he "walked by an unknown black male" who then fired a shot that wounded him.

Additionally, gunfire in a parking lot at Franklin Park Mall prompted Toledo police to temporarily lock down the mall Tuesday evening.

The incident reportedly began shortly after 7 p.m. with a dispute inside the Don Juan Bar & Grill that spilled out into the parking lot, where as many as 10 shots were fired. No one was wounded.

Police separately responded to Navarre Park in East Toledo after the occupants of several cars began exchanging gunfire near a large gathering of people. No injuries were reported, but a rear window on one of the vehicles involved was shot out.

"There are too many guns on the street and people can access them too easily," Toledo Councilman Cerssandra McPherson said. "Right now it's like everybody's shooting. People have to start to value life, value one another's lives, value their own lives."

The incidents remain under investigation.

