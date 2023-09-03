Several shots fired at Paso Robles apartment complex, police say

Several gunshots were fired late Saturday night at an Paso Robles apartment complex, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

A Paso Robles police officer heard the sounds of gunfire in the 700 block of 28th Street shortly before midnight, the agency said in a news release.

The officer then saw at least two men dressed in black running from the scene, police said.

“Officers searched for the two subjects, but they were not located,” police said in the release.

According to police, investigators learned that about seven shots were fired at an apartment complex in the area.

“Although the apartment was struck several times, fortunately, nobody was injured,” police said in the release.

Police said the shooting appears to be “a targeted event.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).