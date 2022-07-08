‘Several shots’ fired at vehicle in Paso Robles neighborhood, police say

Several shots were fired at a vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Paso Robles, according to police.

Paso Robles police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 34th Street following a report of gunshots in the area, according to a Friday news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Empty handgun casings were found at the scene, police said.

“During the investigation, it was determined the suspect had fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle,” Cmdr. Caleb Davis said in the release.

No one was struck by bullets or injured in the incident, Davis said in the release.

According to police, there are no suspects at this time, and the case is still under investigation.

The police department said it is increasing patrol checks in the area, and citizens are “encouraged to contact law enforcement if they observe anything suspicious in the area.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.