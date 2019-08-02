Several small blasts rattle Bangkok as city hosts major summit

Thai police investigate the site of one of the blasts - AP

Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations on Friday and police said that two street cleaners and a security guard had been hurt by what appeared to be homemade bombs.

There were no other immediate reports of injuries. Thai police said they were investigating the cause of the explosions.

The Thai government confirmed that a number of small “bombing incidents” had taken place as the city hosts a major summit of Southeast Asian nations, and urged the public not to panic as police tighten security.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was told of the bombing incidents and has ordered an immediate investigation, spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said, adding: “Security measures have been tightened. The public is urged not to panic.”

Mr Prayut condemned those behind the blasts. "On the bombing this morning, I would like to condemn those causing the situation which destroys peace and damages the country’s image. I have instructed officials to take care of public safety and those affected promptly,” Mr Prayut said.

Some explosions were heard at a government office and near at least two other sites near central Bangkok.

The Thai prime minister has ordered an immediate investigation into who is behind the blasts Credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP More

The Nation reported that two explosions took place near the BTS Skytrain Chong Nonsi station.

One explosion occurred in front of the King Power Mahanakhon Building near the station and a second in the sidewalk park under the station.

Eyewitnesses said a security guard had been hurt close to the 77-storey King Power Mahanakhon building. The area was partly cordoned off as police searched the area.

The blast caused the soil from the spot to spill out onto the sidewalk, and a crack to appear in a glass panel at the station. The BTS station closed its Gates 2 and 4 following the explosions.

Police said the explosions happened at around 7am, at almost the same time as blasts at the Government Complex in Chaeng Wattana.

Bangkok is currently hosting a regional security meeting of Asean foreign ministers and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China, Russia and the UK.

A senior police officer said two street cleaners were injured by what appeared to have been a homemade bomb in the Suan Luang district.

Local news websites showed pictures of them – one sitting on the ground with medics and the other being taken into an ambulance. Neither appeared to have major wounds.

On Thursday, Thai police said they had found two fake bombs near the venue of the regional security meeting.