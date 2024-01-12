Several small businesses targeted in Richmond District
At least small businesses in the Richmond District have been burglarized in recent days, and owners are speaking out.
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address, and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA
The NCAA is expected to levy significant penalties on FSU in the most serious and unprecedented sanctions handed down in the first 2 1/2 years of NIL.
One day after reversing himself and refusing a request by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers to let him speak during closing arguments in his New York financial fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron reverses himself once again.
There’s no relief in sight for U.S. car owners who’ve faced soaring costs of maintaining a vehicle in the past two years.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Discord has become a mainstay for many online communities in recent years, but its relative success hasn't shielded the platform from the financial woes plaguing the tech industry. Like other companies making sweeping cuts to their workforces this week, Discord is laying off 17% of its staff, or about 170 people. In an internal memo obtained by the Verge, Discord CEO Jason Citron blamed over-hiring — echoing explanations that other tech CEOs have offered for recent layoffs.
Consumer Reports polled its members to find the list of least satisfying vehicles to own, and the Infiniti QX50 took the "top" spot.
It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.
“How often do you get a chance to watch a TV show today and own something from it tomorrow?”
"AI" was everywhere this year at CES; you couldn't swing a badge without hitting some company claiming generative AI was going to revolutionize your sleep, teeth or business. AI is good at finding subtle correlations or patterns in large collections of data, and fertility is definitely an area that could benefit from more of that.
The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.
Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.
Want something comfy and warm but cute enough to wear in public this winter? Look no further than this nearly-30%-off fave.
Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and using some of the proceeds to buy gas-powered vehicles. The company cited demand concerns and higher expenses linked to EV repairs for the decision.
The refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, the lower trims seeing a small increase, prices rising on upper trims due to improved standard tech.
While working at fintech lending platform Stilt, Jessica Zhang and Alex Hegevall Clarke saw how expensive and time-consuming it was for the credit industry to outfit their in-house tech stacks in order to adhere to stringent federal and state regulations. “Businesses, whether a venture-backed startup or even brick-and-mortar lenders, really struggle to launch products quickly and compliantly because of how fragmented existing solutions are and the high compliance hurdles,” Zhang told TechCrunch. “Pier is building ‘Stripe for credit,’ which is a way for companies to automate their own credit products.”
Wednesday evening was a key moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as the three leading GOP contenders made a final pitch just days before Republicans begin to pick their nominee.
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale isn't just a premium plug-in hybrid SUV, it's also one of the more fun options in the segment at competitive prices.
According to Business Insider, Meta recently told at least 60 of its employees at Instagram that it's eliminating their position altogether.