Several South Allegheny Middle School students sickened from ‘drug-laced edibles’

Several students at South Allegheny County Middle School became sick after they ingested “drug-laced edibles” Thursday morning, the superintendent confirmed to Channel 11.

The superintendent said around 8:30 a.m. several students became severely sick within minutes of each other.

Medics were called to the school to triage students before administrators learned they ingested the edibles, the superintendent said. Medics recommended the students be taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Both middle and high school classes were in a “shelter in place” operation during this time. The district said this was to keep the hallways clear for medics.

Parents of the students involved were immediately notified, and administrators checked the belongings and lockers of students for any more drug paraphernalia.

