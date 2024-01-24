Several South Bay schools to have police presence Wednesday due to threat

(KRON) — Several high schools in the South Bay will have extra police presence on Wednesday after officials received an anonymous email making threats, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said.

The email threatened Fremont (Sunnyvale), Homestead (Cupertino), Lynbrook (San Jose) and Monte Vista (Cupertino) high schools. Additional police presence will be at all of these campuses, the Fremont Union High School District said.

Police are trying to uncover who sent the threatening message. Law enforcement agencies do not have any reason to believe the threat is credible, the school district said.

All FUHSD students received an email with information about this situation. Sunnyvale DPS, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and the San Jose Police Department are working on investigating the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sunnyvale DPS at (408) 730-7110.

