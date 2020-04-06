More than a dozen states have delayed their primaries due to coronavirus

WASHINGTON – With coronavirus spreading across the United States, more than a dozen states have altered their primary contests in response to growing concerns.

The 2020 primary election has been underway for two months, but some states started delaying their contests in mid-March. Others have switched to a fully vote-by-mail system.

Coronavirus pandemic: Is the 2020 election at risk?

Here are some of the changes that have happened for upcoming primary contests:

Wisconsin

Less than 24 hours before their primary, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tried to push back the state's election to June.

However, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Evers could not postpone the election, likely reinstating the in-person election to April 7.

Evers signed an executive order that schedules the primary for June 9, but also calls the state's legislature back into session this week to decide whether the election should be held at a different date. The move will likely be challenged by Republicans in the state.

"It could end up in the Supreme Court yet today but the bottom line is the people of Wisconsin, they don’t care about the fighting between Democrats and Republicans — they're scared," Evers said in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm standing up for them. I'm standing up for those people who are afraid and that's why I'm doing this."

West Virginia

West Virginia's May 12 primary has been postponed until June 9, the state's governor announced.

“I was absolutely hopeful and very supportive of trying to do our election on May the 12th,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said at a press conference. “As we continue to get closer and closer, it’s ever so apparent that that’s just absolutely the wrong thing to do.”

New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has postponed the state’s presidential primaries.

The primary was set for April 28 and has moved to June 23, and will now correspond with state and congressional primaries.

“I don't think it's wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote,” Cuomo said during a press conference.

New York currently has the largest amount of coronavirus cases across the nation.

Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation to push the state's presidential primary to April 28.

The primary was originally set for March 17, but was delayed just hours before due to coronavirus concerns. There will be no in-person voting on the state's Election Day, with the ballots being cast in absentia.

The Ohio Board of Elections requires that applications for an absentee ballot must be received by noon on April 25. Ballots must be postmarked by April 27 and received by the board of elections by May 8.

There will be some in-person voting limited only to those who have disabilities or don't have a home mailing address.

Pennsylvania

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania have postponed the state's April 28th primary by five weeks.

The primary will now be on June 2.

The delay received by bipartisan support and was approved by the state's General Assembly.

“I think between moving the date back and expanding the ability of our county election officials to cope with this problem that we’ve done a lot of good,” State Rep. Garth Everett, a Republican and chair of the House State Government Committee, said before the vote, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Republican Party is canceling their party’s convention, where they were going vote on the 29 delegates to send to their national convention.

The state’s GOP delegates are unpledged to any particular candidate, but President Donald Trump is uncontested in the GOP primary.

“After consulting President Trump and the CDC’s guidance, as well as that of the North Dakota Department of Health, which cautions against large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our State Convention scheduled to take place in Bismarck from March 27-28, 2020,” North Dakota Republican Party chairman Rick Berg, wrote in a letter to the party’s delegates.

Alaska

Alaska has canceled it's in-person primary set for April 4 and is moving to all mail-in primary instead, and extended the deadline to send ballots in.