Several states rolling back COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates
New York is expected to become the latest state to lift mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop. CBS News' Laura Podesta joins "CBS News Mornings" from New York City with more.
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
The group of hunters didn’t notice what was different about the deer until they started to skin it.
A Team China short track skater has been accused of cheating for allegedly sliding a marker that caused a Canadian opponent to fall during a race on Monday. The moment in the women’s 500-meter quarterfinal was captured in a GIF that went viral on Reddit before being deleted and subsequently reposted. The athlete in question was 28-year-old Kexin Fan, who in the GIF is seen reaching over the leg of another competitor to touch a puck, the marker used in the event.
Brad Marchand faces a suspension after he was assessed a match penalty for punching Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry and striking him with his stick.
Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It's often the result of narrowed arteries from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, which can weaken the heart over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure and about 550,000 new cases occur each year. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65, and can be a life-threatening illness if lef
"Wheel of Fortune" has been on air for over 40 years, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that one particular historic feat was accomplished.
If Rob Gronkowski plans on playing in 2022, he'll have to do so without Tom Brady as his quarterback. The former Patriots tight end named the QB he'd most want to play with next season.
The late night host noted a very specific law the former president may have just broken.
A new photo of Khloe Kardashian wearing a skin-tight bodysuit has fans flipping out, including Scott Disick. Read on to find out what he said to the Good American mogul.
Two of three Tennessee inmates who escaped a county jail through the HVAC air vent system are now dead, and the hunt for the third is ongoing, authorities announced.
Between calculus and European history classes at a West Virginia public high school, 16-year-old Cameron Mays and his classmates were told by their teacher to go to an evangelical Christian revival assembly. When students arrived at the event in the school's auditorium, they were instructed to close their eyes and raise their arms in prayer, Mays said. The Huntington High School junior sent a text to his father.
Kathy Poliquin is the human resources director at the business where Jennifer Crumbley worked. She characterized her contact with Jennifer as minimal, but she did have multiple conversations with her on the day of the shooting. They included phone calls where she said Jennifer sounded panicked and hysterical and where she asked about accessing money for a lawyer.
Arkansas Razorbacks basketball and coach Eric Musselman were paying attention to Auburn's pregame warmups on Tuesday.
Russ isn't happy.
Mike McDaniel getting the Dolphins coaching job led to some questioning if he was indeed biracial as he says. McDaniel doesn't owe an explanation.
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal mocked “toddler” Donald Trump’s document destruction.
Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.
There is only one thing, apparently, that will persuade Archer to leave the dog park. (It rhymes with "beats.")
James Dugan had been missing since he told his family he was meeting a woman in Newark on Jan. 27, 2022.
If you get knocked down with COVID any time soon, you'll almost certainly be dealing with the Omicron variant. This version of the virus is estimated to account for more than 99 percent of new infections in the U.S., edging out the formerly dominant Delta variant almost completely, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has a number of mutations that make it different from past iterations of COVID, including how fast it spreads and the severity of the infectio