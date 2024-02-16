Several stolen horses are found slaughtered in rural South Miami-Dade, police say

Thieves stole and slaughtered three horses from the Redland agricultural district either late Thursday night or early Friday morning, according to Miami-Dade County police.

Police got a call around 8 a.m. Friday that the horses were stolen, Detective Alvaro Zabaleta told reporters at a news briefing near where the horses were found dead. Officers assigned to the department’s agriculture unit responded to the remote area

“They looked up and saw some vultures, and they said, ‘Let’s see where it leads us,’” Zabaleta said. “And, sure enough, it led them to where they had been discovered.”

Police say the thieves walked the horses from the stable where they lived near the 12400 block of Southwest 197th Avenue to a property next door. They cut a hole in a chain link fence, and led the animals to an open field, where officers found them “slaughtered for their meat,” Zabaleta said.

The horses killed were a male 6 to 8 years old, named Bucefalo; a 14-to-16-year-old female named Paloma; and a 20-year-old named Miranda, Zabaleta said. No one has been arrested.

David Yepez, 39, was Paloma’s caretaker. The horse was used in therapy, mostly to treat children with autism and other cognitive conditions, Yepez told the Herald.

To Yepez, an Army veteran familiar with post-traumatic stress issues, Paloma’s death is tragic on multiple levels. He lost an animal he’s grown to care greatly for, and, the children who Paloma helped have lost a valuable resource.

“The therapeutic aspect of horses is something near and dear to me,” Yepez said. “It’s sad. You build an attachment, and you see the impact this horse has, not just on one person, but, several people.”

Police have no information on suspects, and said it’s not clear if this case is related to other illegal horse slaughters in the Redland in recent years.

On Jan. 3, two stolen horses were found in pieces near 20641 SW 168th St., according to Miami Herald’s news partner CBS News Miami.

In December, a man was arrested near Hialeah and accused of the illegal sale of 40 pounds of horse meat, police said at the time. That arrest was the result of a sting operation after officers had received a tip that a horse had been recently killed to sell its meat.

In 2016, a horse was found in pieces off a dirt road in the Homestead area. Later that year, police arrested a man for selling horse meat for $7 a pound in an agricultural area west of Hialeah and Florida’s Turnpike Extension.

Zabaleta said there is a black market for horse meat, but he warned the public that not only is stealing and slaughtering horses illegal, the meat isn’t safe for human consumption because of all the medications the animals are given to keep them healthy.

“Just because it’s expensive doesn’t mean it’s a delicacy,” he said.

If caught, the people who killed the horses will face felony charges related to theft and animal cruelty, Zabaleta said.

This article will be updated when more information is available.