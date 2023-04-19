Several students arrested after large fight at Belmont High School

Several high school students were arrested late Wednesday morning after a fight broke out at one Dayton Public School.

The Dayton Police Department was called to Belmont High School at 11:15 a.m. on a disturbance call.

>> Firefighters working to fight 2-alarm fire in Darke County

Officers arrived at the high school and discovered several people were fighting in the cafeteria.

“We discovered about seven individuals that were responsible for this fight. Apparently, pepper spray was used at some point,” Sergeant Eric Brown of the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.

The seven female students were arrested and are facing charges of assault and inciting a riot, Dayton Police said.

>> Police: Suspect reached for gun prior to police shooting; Huber Heights officer placed on paid leave

“Everyone involved in the fight was a juvenile. A school resource officer was inadvertently sprayed with some pepper spray as well as determining whether that was going to be the result of trying to break something up or if he was directly targeted,” Brown said.

The school resource officer was treated at the scene by medics. Additionally, at least two others were treated for pepper spray-related injuries. One person was taken to the hospital who suffered an asthma attack.

Dayton Public School’s Superintendent, Dr. Lolli release the following statement about the incident:

Belmont High School entered a shelter-in-place at approximately 11:45 a.m. due to pepper spray being released in the school.

Dayton Police were called to the school as a result of this incident.

No one was seriously injured and the shelter-in-place was lifted at 12:30 p.m.

The students who were arrested were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and are facing potential charges.















