Several students charged in connection with senior prank at North Lincoln High School

Several students have been charged in connection with a senior prank that occurred at North Lincoln High School.

On May 22, deputies said multiple students entered the school, ransacked through a number of classrooms and offices and painted vulgarities on interior walls.

School officials said they previously advised all students that they would not be allowed to enter the school during the customary event. Students were also advised that criminal activity would not be allowed to pass as a “prank.”

On May 25, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced that 12 students had been identified and charged at the request of Lincoln County Schools.

Each of the students has been charged with trespassing. The students listed below will be charged as adults, as they 18 years old.

Quinton Cook

Seth Patrick

Skyler Sifford

Jaiden Sellers

Gage Servoss

Alexander Jones

Luke Walker

Jacob Smith

Deputies say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

