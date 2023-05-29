Several students charged in connection with senior prank at North Lincoln High School
Several students have been charged in connection with a senior prank that occurred at North Lincoln High School.
On May 22, deputies said multiple students entered the school, ransacked through a number of classrooms and offices and painted vulgarities on interior walls.
School officials said they previously advised all students that they would not be allowed to enter the school during the customary event. Students were also advised that criminal activity would not be allowed to pass as a “prank.”
On May 25, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced that 12 students had been identified and charged at the request of Lincoln County Schools.
Each of the students has been charged with trespassing. The students listed below will be charged as adults, as they 18 years old.
Quinton Cook
Seth Patrick
Skyler Sifford
Jaiden Sellers
Gage Servoss
Alexander Jones
Luke Walker
Jacob Smith
Deputies say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
