Several Super Tuesday races were called as soon as polls closed. How are winners declared with 0% reporting?

WASHINGTON – News outlets called several races on Super Tuesday before the votes had even been reported, prompting questions and sparking some conspiracy theories on social media.

Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama were all called for Vice President Joe Biden the moment the polls closed, with several televisions networks listing 0% of precincts reporting.

"How can they call states with 0% reporting?" asked actress Katy Stoll on Twitter.

"Wow!! why do they call these races so early?" wondered another user.

"With 0% reporting, CNN projects that Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States," another said sarcastically.

And on Saturday, several supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders cried foul after news organizations immediately called South Carolina for Biden.

So how are news outlets able to call the races so quickly? The answer is exit polls.

ABC News, CBS News, CNN and NBC News are all part of the National Election Pool, which is run by Edison Research. According to Edison, it has conducted the only exit polls in the U.S. since 2004.

NEP, based in New Jersey, says it conducts in-person interviews with over 100,000 voters as they leave their polling stations on the day of the election. The group also interviews voters at early voting locations, as well as phone interviews with early and absentee voters.

When exit polls show one candidate with a massive lead that is well beyond the surveys' margin of error, the networks in the NEP make early projections calling that candidate the winner.

But exit polls can get it wrong.

In the 2016 presidential election, exit polls appeared to indicate some battleground states were breaking for Hillary Clinton, but they ended up being won by Donald Trump.

Similarly, in 2004, exit polling appeared to indicate that the Democratic challenger John Kerry was poised to defeat incumbent President George W. Bush, who went on to win reelection.

And in the 2008 New Hampshire Democratic primary, exit polls indicated Barack Obama was going to beat Clinton, who went on to win the state.

In perhaps the most famous case, both Al Gore and George Bush were declared the winners of the key state of Florida in the 2000 election, in a race that was actually too close to call and was not decided until a Supreme Court ruling a month later.

That debacle led to the dissolution of the NEP's predecessor, Voter News Service.

The Associated Press was part of the NEP in 2016. But on Election Night, then-Washington bureau chief Sally Buzbee ruled that the outcomes in each state could be called only based on the actual results because the exit polls were consistently skewed in Clinton's favor.

In 2018, with Buzbee now as AP's executive director, the news agency announced it would no longer use exit polls, replacing them with a VoteCast service it developed with NORC at the University of Chicago.

AP's VoteCast uses a combination of online and telephone surveys beginning four days before the election and continuing through the close of the polls. It argued that in-person polls were obsolete in an era when 40% of the ballots are cast early, absentee or by mail.

Fox News adopted AP VoteCast ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

But no matter the methodology, some will always object to calling a race so early.

"No matter how good exit polling and other efforts, it’s irresponsible to call an election with 0% of results. Voters have endured enough election fiascos in recent years – wait for meaningful data before calling a race," said Kristen Clarke, a member of the executive committee of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Networks avoid calling a race before the polls close because critics say that discourages voters from bothering to cast their ballots. But on Tuesday, the North Carolina race was called for Biden at 7:30 p.m. even though the state board of elections had extended voting until 8:10 p.m. for one precinct.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Tuesday: How are races called with 0% of vote reporting?