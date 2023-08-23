Several teens arrested after DSS employees were assaulted, Columbia police say

Multiple teenagers were arrested Tuesday night following an incident where South Carolina Department of Social Services employees were assaulted, according to the Columbia Police Department.

At about 8 p.m., officers responded to a call about a disturbance at the DSS building at 3320 Two Notch Road, police said.

The teens assaulted DSS staff members inside the building, according to police. Information about where in the building the attacks happened was not available.

There was no word on how many people — both employees and teens — were hurt, but police said no significant injuries were reported.

Columbia police respond to a disturbance at the South Carolina Department of Social Services building.

Information about how the incident started was not available.

At least seven teens — both male and female — were arrested, according to police. The teens ages ranged from 13- to 17-years-old, and their names are not being made public because they are juveniles.

The teens are facing a variety of charges that includes assault, resisting arrest and public disorderly conduct, police said. The teens were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to police.

In addition to Columbia police, members of both the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Benedict College Campus Police responded to the scene and provided assistance.

DSS provides protective services for both children and vulnerable adults, including adoption and foster care services, and its stated mission is to serve South Carolina by promoting their safety, permanency, and well-being while helping individuals achieve stability and strengthening families.