Several teens involved in violent weekend in Houston area
Investigators said it's a dangerous time for young people because crime goes up during the holiday break while kids are out of school. This weekend, Houston saw those effects in the area.
Investigators said it's a dangerous time for young people because crime goes up during the holiday break while kids are out of school. This weekend, Houston saw those effects in the area.
Between last minute shopping, travel planning and the constant influx of holiday parties, it's easy to feel stressed out. Not saying yes to every invitation can help.
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
Stock up on Energizer flashlights. wearable blankets and a 7-inch portable TV for over 30% off.
During a time of "so much division," the Napiers hope their HGTV show and its message reminds people that we have a lot in common.
There are so many discounted goodies from top brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, Sunday Riley and Le Creuset.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
These Gen Z women have decided to learn. ballet in their 20s and they're taking to TikTok to document their experiences.
VF Corporation reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that it had been hit by a cyberattack.
Alteryx, an Irvine, California-based software company developing data science and analytics products, today announced that it's agreed to be acquired by private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners in a deal worth $4.4 billion. Clearlake and Insight reportedly beat out Symphony Technology Group, another private equity firm, which Reuters reported several days ago had been vying for Alteryx.
“The [PGA Tour] management has not done a good job.”
A new survey found that almost half of Gen Xers have done no retirement planning and don't have nearly enough saved.
I keep these favorites from Cozy Earth, Hydro Flask, Johnson & Johnson and others close by whenever I fly.
While doctors agree that statins are safe, some people have concerns about taking them. Here's what you need to know about these common medications.
The season will tip off with four games on Tuesday, May 14, and run through Sept. 19 with every team in action on the final day. There will be a break in play from July 21 through Aug. 14 for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
'It can hold all your essentials,' the media maven gushed. 'And hooray for all the color options!'
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
Scott Pianowski reveals a list of overlooked players who can help your fantasy hockey team.
Lingrove is taking on laminates — thin layers of wood and other materials — with a carbon-negative option that they claim performs better while looking as good. Laminates or veneers are common in every home and car: they're the thin decorative wood or what have you that sits on top of the molded or printed body of a dashboard, appliance or even home trim. Lingrove has developed a wood veneer alternative out of flax fiber and plant-based resins that's carbon-negative yet results in a material they say is "very high stiffness, durable, and resistant," i.e.
It's the unsung hero of my winter skin-care regimen.
The Fed's rate decision doesn't directly change your credit card APR, but it does play a role. Here's how.