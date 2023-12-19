Several teens involved in violent weekend in Houston area

TechCrunch

Lingrove is taking on laminates — thin layers of wood and other materials — with a carbon-negative option that they claim performs better while looking as good. Laminates or veneers are common in every home and car: they're the thin decorative wood or what have you that sits on top of the molded or printed body of a dashboard, appliance or even home trim. Lingrove has developed a wood veneer alternative out of flax fiber and plant-based resins that's carbon-negative yet results in a material they say is "very high stiffness, durable, and resistant," i.e.