Temple University students woken up, forced into basement at gunpoint and robbed at off-campus property, official says

Eleven people, including several Temple University students, were woken by masked bandits at gunpoint Friday morning and forced into a basement after being robbed of debit and credit cards, cell phones and keys to a 2015 Lincoln MKZ, police said.

The incident occurred on the 1300 block of North 15th Street, an off-campus property, according to a statement from a university spokesperson.

“The most important thing is that no students were hurt or injured during this incident, which will continue to be investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department,” the statement said. “The safety of the Temple community remains the university’s top priority.”

Two male suspects entered a property about 6 a.m. where there were 11 occupants inside sleeping, Philadelphia police said in a Friday statement.

The armed suspects wore masks and black hoodies and gathered all of the occupants in the basement, police said.

The suspects, police said, fled in the stolen Lincoln. There have been no arrests.

The home was occupied by eight women and three men. They ranged in ages from 20 to 22 years old, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com