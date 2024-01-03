Several TGI Fridays locations in Massachusetts abruptly close for good

Several TGI Fridays restaurants in Massachusetts have abruptly closed their doors for good.

A sign posted on the front door of the casual restaurant chain’s location at 750 Providence Highway in Dedham stated, “We regret to inform you that as of Jan. 2, 2024, this Fridays location has closed.”

The Dedham restaurant didn’t provide a reason for the sudden closure but expressed gratefulness for customers and staff, while directing people to TGI Fridays locations in Braintree and Stoughton.

Similar notices were posted on the doors of locations in Danvers, North Attleboro, and Seekonk. A Google search revealed that a location in Mansfield is also now permanently closed.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the chain to learn what will happen to the shuttered eateries and the employees who worked at them.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

