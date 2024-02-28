Several thousand without power in NE Ohio

(WJW) – Several thousand First Energy customers are without power.

Early Wednesday morning, as of about 3:00 a.m., First Energy reported outages including:

Stark County: 2,000 customers with an estimated restoration time of 4 a.m.

Ashland County: 1,300 customers with an estimated restoration time of 5 a.m.

Earlier more than 4,000 customers in Stark County were in the dark.

It’s not clear what caused the outages, but storms rolled through Northeast Ohio at about that time.

