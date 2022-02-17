Several tips lead to recovery of Buck Owens' intact guitar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ishani Desai, The Bakersfield Californian
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buck Owens
    Buck Owens
    American country singer-songwriter (1929-2006)

Feb. 17—Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies recovered a stolen Buck Owens guitar from Greenlawn Cemetery Jan. 8, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court.

"The guitar was found intact and returned to the post office," Danielle Kernkamp, spokeswoman for the KCSO, said in an email Wednesday.

Thieves pilfered the instrument and USPS packages from the U.S. post office on Minner Avenue in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, according to the search warrant. Surveillance footage shows suspects breaking into the post office and leaving behind a shoe print on the glass, according to the court documents.

Several tips led deputies to identify some of the suspects; however, no one is in custody and nobody has been charged, according to KCSO inmate and court records available online. Deputies found the stolen guitar at Greenlawn after receiving a tip, the court document said.

The instrument was later swabbed for DNA, according to a search warrant.

After serving the search warrant, deputies seized shoes, electronic devices, debit cards, photographs and DNA from one of the suspects.

A spot where the country legend's guitar once hung at the post office remained open as of Wednesday afternoon. Jim Shaw, a keyboard player in Owens' band, the Buckaroos, previously told The Californian multiple copies of the guitar exist in the Crystal Palace and that the instrument could be replaced. Neither Shaw nor the supervisor of the post office could be reached for comment Wednesday.

David Jay, 74, waited to drop off packages Wednesday with his wife and said he's come to this location for about 11 years.

"It's not a personable thing, I don't think," Jay said, referencing the guitar's theft. "This made me really upset."

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction, said Jeff Fitch, U.S. postal inspector and public information officer. Anyone with information can anonymously contact the U.S. Postal Service at any time, toll-free at 877-876-2455.

KCSO officials previously said the neck of the stolen guitar — which was taken from the U.S. post office on Minner Avenue — was found Dec. 31 in an abandoned building on O Street. Kernkamp did not return requests for comment Wednesday about the reported recovery of the guitar's neck.

Both Kernkamp and U.S. postal inspectors said the investigation is ongoing.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida man arrested after allegedly killing brother, taking person hostage days after prison release

    A Florida man allegedly murdered his 19-year-old brother and took a person hostage just five days after he was released from prison, law enforcement said.

  • Gadsden man jailed on multiple drug charges

    A 60-year-old Gadsden man faces multiple drug charges involving heroin, methamphetamine, salvia, crack cocaine, Tramadol, and marijuana, agents say.

  • AutoNation’s Earnings Beat Expectations. Used-Car Sales Saved the Day.

    Quarterly revenue from used cars rose by 55% year over year, offsetting a decline of 7% in new-vehicle revenue for the same period.

  • 21-year-old Louisville Activist Charged with Attempted Murder of Mayoral Candidate

    Louisville activist Quintez Brown, 21, was charged Monday with the attempted murder of mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, reported The Courier Journal. Brown reportedly fired several shots at Greenberg in his campaign headquarters. Speculators think Brown’s activism for racial justice drove him to violence.

  • Exclusive-Sen. Warren, others urge U.S. Justice Dept to oppose Sanderson chicken deal if antitrust violation found

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they would buy Sanderson Farms, the third largest chicken producer, and combine it with Continental's Wayne in a deal worth some $4.53 billion. Chicken prices have risen sharply in the previous year, and the Justice Department has been pursuing price-fixing in the sector but the market shares for the combined company isn't as large as is usually seen in merger challenges.

  • Divers recover more remains from crashed plane off NC coast

    Dive teams off the North Carolina coast have recovered more human remains from a crashed plane that was carrying eight people, including four teenagers, authorities said Wednesday. The search for more remains has been suspended, the Carteret County Sheriff's Office said in statement. The office declined to say whether everyone's remains were found because pathologists are still identifying them, Maj. Jason Wank said in an email.

  • Fauci on low child vaccine rates: ‘We've got to do better than that’

    ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the expected new CDC mask guidelines and low COVID-19 vaccination rates among young children across the country.

  • What human rights? My sick son is being held on secret charges in an Israeli prison.

    Israel has ignored demands from the United Nations and the European Union. I need U.S. help to bring my son home to seek medical treatment.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Britain will offer COVID-19 vaccines to all 5-11 year olds, widening the rollout of vaccines in children in a decision that has been taken more slowly than in some other countries. * Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is time for the United States to start inching back towards normality, despite remaining risks from COVID-19. * Japan is set to announce on Thursday that it will ease border controls put in place to counter the spread of the coronavirus, measures that are the strictest among wealthy nations and have been slammed by business leaders and educators.

  • Zion Williamson may need second surgery on his right foot

    Williamson was supposed to return to practice in December, but he began experiencing soreness in his right foot. That month, he flew to Los Angeles to have an injection to promote healing. It is possible he will need a second surgery on his right ...

  • Images show Russian military deployments around Ukraine

    Battle groups of armored vehicles, a new attack helicopter unit (consisting of nearly 20 helicopters) at Zyabrovka airfield and artillery were visible in the photographs, as well a pontoon bridge and a field hospital which were said to be new by private U.S. company Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks.The images, released on Wednesday (February 16), come as the United States warned Russia's military build-up near the Ukrainian border is continuing and Estonia said battle groups were approaching ahead of a likely attack to occupy "key terrain", despite Moscow's insistence of a pullback and constant denial of plans to invade.There have been sightings of additional armored vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital moving towards Ukraine's borders, Britain's defence intelligence chief Jim Hockenhull said in a rare public statement.

  • Wealthy Mom Pleads Guilty To Secretly Filming Adults, Child To Satisfy 'Sexual Desire’

    A wealthy Connecticut mother of four has pleaded guilty to secretly filming three people — including a child — for “sexual pleasure” at her $10 million mansion, court records show. Hadley Palmer, 53, pleaded guilty in the state Superior Court in Stamford on Jan. 19 to three counts of voyeurism and one count of risk of injury to a minor for the incidents, the Associated Press reports. She faces up to five years in prison and is required to now register as a sex offender. As part of her plea deal,

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Viral video of police officers pinning down and handcuffing a Black teen at a New Jersey mall while a white teen he was fighting watched from a couch sparks investigation

    Two police officers broke up a mall fight by pinning a Black teen to the ground while allowing a white teen he was fighting to watch from a couch.

  • Decatur man faces jail time for shooting 9 trophy bucks

    Justin Ernst, 33, was convicted of illegal deer possession in 2018. He will serve between 18 months and 5 years for his latest offense.

  • Man arrested on cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz car

    "I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.

  • Hawaiian Man Arrested for Killing Wife’s Acupuncturist Lover, Police Say

    Honolulu Police DepartmentEric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was a random act of violence after Tokuhara, 47, was found around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 dead on the floor of his Oahu studio next to three spent bullet casings.During a month-lo

  • Man says his entire Up North cabin was stolen, prompting police investigation

    The brown cabin with a white door and trim, had been off County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township.

  • Cops Apologize After Black Teen’s Violent Arrest Goes Viral

    @sanbernaghetto InstagramA California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera.The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an

  • Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

    Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under the state's guidelines -- would be proper.