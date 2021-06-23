Several train cars derailed in South Carolina as crews investigate, officials say

Emergency crews are investigating after several train cars derailed Wednesday in South Carolina.

The cars derailed on the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Pickens County around 1:30 p.m., emergency management officials told WYFF.

Officials told WSPA at least 13 cars derailed, but no injuries have been reported and no “major chemicals” were involved.

FOX Carolina reports that emergency crews are on the scene investigating.

Photos and videos showing the derailment were posted on social media.

#BREAKING SKY 4 is giving us a look at just how long the train is that derailed in Pickens County off Highway 93. More info here: https://t.co/o0hTmlPBwo pic.twitter.com/kGbWxT0eOL — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) June 23, 2021