Several train cars derailed in South Carolina as crews investigate, officials say

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read

Emergency crews are investigating after several train cars derailed Wednesday in South Carolina.

The cars derailed on the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Pickens County around 1:30 p.m., emergency management officials told WYFF.

Officials told WSPA at least 13 cars derailed, but no injuries have been reported and no “major chemicals” were involved.

FOX Carolina reports that emergency crews are on the scene investigating.

Photos and videos showing the derailment were posted on social media.

