Several treated at Chandler hospital after explosion, roof collapse
Several people are being treated at a Chandler hospital after a business exploded near Rural & Ray roads.
Dashcam video shows explosion near Rural and Ray roads in Chandler. Find the latest information on this story at ABC15.com. Video: Matthew Lee.
At least four people were injured in an explosion and roof collapse at Chandler business near Ray and Rural roads Thursday morning, according to Chandler fire officials.
