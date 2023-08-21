Several tropical systems churning in Atlantic

TechCrunch

General Motors is leading a $60 million Series B round into Mitra Chem, a battery materials startup promising to help build more affordable and accessible EV batteries for future GM vehicles. GM's latest investment is in line with its commitment to build a U.S.-focused battery supply chain. GM is also working with startup SolidEnergy Systems to build a high-capacity, pre-production lithium-ion battery, and with South Korea's Posco Chemical to build a $400 million battery materials facility in Canada.