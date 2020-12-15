Several U.S. tech firms launch coalition to promote key internet law

  • A guest hold up a phone during the Pinterest Inc. IPO on the floor of the NYSE in New York
  • The German headquarters of eBay is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow
A guest hold up a phone during the Pinterest Inc. IPO on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Several technology companies including Snap Inc, Pinterest, Dropbox and eBay announced a coalition on Tuesday that would advocate the benefits of Section 230, a decades-old law protecting internet firms.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects tech companies from liability over content posted by users, and has been under attack from U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers. They have criticized internet platforms' content moderation decisions and accused them of stifling conservative voices.

Trump said earlier this month that he would veto the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act unless it includes a measure eliminating the law.

The coalition, Internet Works, said on Tuesday it aims to ensure that policymakers understand "the potential unintended consequences of blunt changes to the law", including limiting effective content moderation efforts.

"This coalition brings new voices and diverse perspectives to Washington's current Section 230 debate, which too often focuses on the largest internet platforms," it said https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/internet-leaders-launch-internet-works-301192507.html.

The coalition also includes GoDaddy Inc, Tripadvisor and the Wikimedia Foundation.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

    MOVING ON: Joe Biden’s aides have a message for President Donald Trump and his supporters: It’s long past time to move on. With the Electoral College set to formally elect Biden as president on Monday, his aides say they hope Republicans will consider their own long-term interests and the country’s, accept Trump’s defeat and focus their attention on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and staving off economic tumult. Republicans, by and large, have stood by Trump as he’s made unsubstantiated claims of a rigged election and show no signs they’ll give Biden the semblance of a honeymoon period.