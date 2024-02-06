Several Ukrainian security service officials revealed to be Russian double agents – photo

The Security Service of Ukraine has neutralised an agent network of the Russian FSB, which included former and current officials of Ukraine's security services.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: It is reported that a "powerful agent network" of the FSB military counterintelligence service operating in Ukraine has been neutralised. As a result of a multi-stage special operation in different oblasts, five members of the Russian group were detained. Among them are former officials of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as well as an employee of the regional Security Service office.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

The defendants kept in touch with the same handler, an FSB officer who is currently in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The task of this agent network was to pass intelligence about the Defence Forces and strategically important energy facilities of Ukraine to the aggressor.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

According to the investigation, the former foreign intelligence officer was recruited by the FSB before the full-scale invasion, while still employed by the Ukrainian government. Since then, he has been collecting information on the locations of Ukrainian military assets, and after 24 February 2022, the channels through which foreign weapons are transferred to Ukraine.

The Russian agent also passed classified information to the FSB about the operation and security systems of the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

For maximum secrecy, the defendant did not send information by phone. He passed the data to the Russian intelligence service by hand, through an accomplice who travelled abroad as a volunteer and personally reported to the resident of the Russian secret service.

The former intelligence officer transmitted particularly sensitive information on a flash drive via smugglers from the border oblasts of Ukraine.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Another Russian agent, who had previously served in the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, was leaking personal data of Ukrainian defenders to the aggressor.

Another suspect, a Security Service officer, leaked the locations of fortifications and engineering barriers near the coastline of Odesa Oblast.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

According to the investigation, the FSB recruited the group members using, among other tactics, death threats directed at family members. In addition, they received funds from Russia for each completed task.

Currently, five members of the Russian agent network have been served with a notice of suspicion of high treason. They have already been jailed pending trial.

