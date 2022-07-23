Several undercover operations land Barrow County man in jail on drug trafficking charges

After several undercover operations, a Barrow County man has found himself in jail.

Deputies say that their Narcotics Unity and a SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Than Skinner Road in Winder earlier this week.

During their search, they found three ounces of methamphetamine, 100 grams of marijuana, Xanax pills, Oxycodone pills and ecstasy pills.

Matthew Mark Evans, 39, was arrested and charged with a laundry list of drug charges, including:

Four counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Three counts of sale of methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

Possession of a schedule I narcotic

Possession of a schedule II narcotic

Possession of a schedule IV narcotic

Evans is currently being held in the Barrow County Jail.

