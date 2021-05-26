3 victims confirmed dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Arlington apartments, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Arlington police are on the scene of a shooting Wednesday morning at an apartment complex where several people are dead.

Police say three people were killed and one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition in the incident at the Windsprint Apartments, 2305 Windsprint Way, in east Arlington.

“We do not believe any suspect is at large at this time. Motive is unknown,” police said on social media.

Arlington Deputy Police Chief Christopher Cook said, “We do have confirmed deaths at the location.”

Officers were called to the apartments about 5 a.m.

Arlington police did not immediately release any other details but will brief media at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Peru's Shining Path kills 16, including children, ahead of polls

    Shining Path rebels left leaflets at the scene ordering people to boycott the upcoming election.

  • Asian Homeowners Were Targeted in Burglary Ring, Prosecutors Say

    Eight men targeted Asian homeowners for theft as part of an intricate multistate burglary ring that preyed mainly on restaurant owners in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. The defendants were accused of rifling through cars parked at family-owned Asian restaurants to identify addresses and affixing tracking devices in order to follow victims home, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Newark, New Jersey. At other times, they targeted homes in heavily populated Asian communities. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times More than 50 residences in at least four states were ransacked, and jewelry, weapons and thousands of dollars in currency from the United States and Asian countries were stolen between late 2016 and the spring of 2019. George M. Crouch Jr., the special agent in charge of the FBI office in Newark, called it a “brazen conspiracy based on stereotype and opportunity.” The arrests come as the country is confronting a rising tide of anti-Asian bias and attacks on homes and businesses that have shaken Asian Americans and left many feeling vulnerable to unprovoked violence. “It is fitting,” Crouch said in a statement, “that these arrests come at a time when society is raising awareness regarding crimes against our Asian American citizens.” The defendants were charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines, but were not accused of federal hate crimes. Still, law enforcement officials found notes containing “derogatory descriptive terms to identify the ethnicity of the homeowners,” the New Jersey U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement. Several of the suspects were granted bail during a videoconference hearing Tuesday afternoon, but others were held while awaiting trial. Several of their lawyers said they had just gotten the complaint and had not had a chance to review the charges with their clients. One lawyer, Michael Rosas, argued that his client should be released. “He’s trying to change his life,” Rosas told the judge. “This is something that happened two years ago. He’s presumed innocent.” In denying bail, the magistrate judge, James B. Clark III, noted the seriousness of the charges. “People’s homes are their castles,” Clark said, “and when homes are invaded by burglars, I can’t conceive of too many things that are more troubling, more invasive.” After identifying homes owned by people of Asian descent, the men would surveil the property and enter when they thought no one was home, often using ladders to climb through unlocked second-story windows, prosecutors said. The device used to track vehicles to some of the homes that the defendants burglarized was created from magnets and cellular telephones, according to the criminal complaint. Three of the men charged were arrested during “burglaries in process” in Old Bridge, New Jersey, and Hazlet, New Jersey, the authorities said. In at least two incidents, the homes were not empty when intruders entered. In December 2018, an Asian resident of a home in Kenilworth, New Jersey, fought with a male intruder, who dropped a walkie-talkie that authorities said contained traces of DNA that helped lead to the arrests. Investigators interviewed a participant in the burglary ring who told them that the thieves would search the internet for Indian and Chinese restaurants. Their owners were targeted, according to the complaint, “because it was believed that the victims kept large sums of currency and jewelry in their residences.” Lu-in Wang, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law who has studied crimes of opportunity against Asians, said choosing victims based on perceived stereotypes could justify bias-crime charges. Thieves, she said, might assume that Asian restaurant workers would be likely to have cash or valuable jewelry stored in their homes or would be reluctant to involve the police because of language barriers. “We’re targeting you because we think you’re an easy target,” she said. “That can make people feel even more vulnerable than ‘We’re choosing you based on hate.’ ” In one January 2019 burglary in Eatontown, New Jersey, which was part of the multistate conspiracy, the homeowner, an Asian business owner, reported the loss of $500,000 in cash, as well as jewelry and a purse. The month before, residents of two homes in Queens, New York, reported thefts of property worth more than $100,000 and $78,000 that were later linked to the burglary ring. “These defendants were part of a sophisticated, multistate burglary crew that targeted the homes of business owners of Asian descent,” Rachael A. Honig, the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said in a statement. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Woman says off-duty Texas officer shot her when she confronted him in driving dispute

    The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer accused of shooting a driver.

  • Reward increased to $150,000 in search for person who fatally shot 6-year-old

    Aiden Leos was shot and killed in Orange County in an apparent road rage incident, authorities said.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene must be expelled from GOP conference for Holocaust comments, says Adam Kinzinger

    "What we can do... is take a stand and say you don't belong in our conference," Kinzinger said of Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Toronto blanks Montreal 4-0 for a 3-1 lead in playoff series

    Alex Galchenyuk had plenty of memorable nights inside the Bell Centre. Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. “It’s the playoffs, man,” Galchenyuk said when asked if he still speaks with anyone on the other team.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • Dennis Schroder, Andre Drummond play pivotal roles in Lakers win

    Guard Dennis Schroder and center Andre Drummond rebounded from lackluster performances to help the Lakers even their playoff series against the Suns.

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Man accused of shooting, killing brother during fight

    Boston police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in Dorchester in two nights.

  • Iconic New York tower bans solo visitors in a bid to cut down suicides

    Since opening in March 2019, the Vessel has attracted about 2.5 million visitors

  • George Floyd anniversary: Mario Gonzalez killed in a police hold that was like ‘drowning on dry land’

    Death of Mario Arenales Gonzalez came one day before George Floyd’s killer was convicted by Minneapolis court, writes Andrew Buncombe