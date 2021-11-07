‘Several’ victims reported in shooting overnight in central Sioux Falls

An overnight shooting with multiple victims is being investigated by the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to a shooting at the 700 block of S Minnesota Ave, according to a department press release.

Officers found "several" victims with gunshot wounds who were taken to local hospitals for treatment. No updates were given on the number of victims or their status in the release.

Minnesota Ave will be closed from 14th Street to 17th Street for several hours on Sunday morning while the shooting scene is processed, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Metro Communications at 605-367-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow on Twitter at @GalvanReports.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police investigating shooting with 'several' victims