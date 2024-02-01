Several western Pa. organizations receive grant to help combat homelessness

Lawrence County Social Services and several other western Pennsylvania organizations received a grant to help combat homelessness.

According to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), $6,331,068 in 2023 Emergency Solutions Grant awards were given to municipalities and nonprofit organizations to help homeless individuals and families find housing.

In total, 16 municipal grantees and seven nonprofits received the grants. They cover 25 Pennsylvania counties while one is statewide.

The funding will be used for rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, street outreach, emergency shelter, homeless management information systems (HMIS) and administration, the DCED said.

“The funding approved today will go to trusted community organizations to assist individuals and families experiencing or facing homelessness,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is committed to helping the most vulnerable members of our communities, and ESG funding provides local governments and non-profits across the Commonwealth with the tools they need to help unlock critical housing resources to support them.”

In western Pennsylvania, the following organizations received grants:

Lawrence County Social Services

$1.5 million Serves Lawrence, Greene, Armstrong, Fayette and Beaver counties

Butler County Commissioners

$250,000 Serves Butler County

Mercer County Commissioners

$135,000 Servers Mercer County

Indiana County Commissioners

$100,000 Serves Indiana County



The statewide award benefits the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence. $750,000 will go toward enabling 13 member agencies across Pennsylvania to provide rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention and emergency shelter services along with administrative support.

Priority for funding is given to applicants representing areas of the commonwealth that do not already receive a direct allocation of Emergency Solutions Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the DCED said.

