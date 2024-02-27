Several wildfires reported across Oklahoma amid red flag warning, fire weather watch issued

A handful of wildfires were reported across Oklahoma over the past 24 hours amid red flag warnings and fire weather watches in areas of the state.

Here's what to know about ongoing fires and which have been put out.

Wildfires in Oklahoma reported Monday

Latimer County: 75% contained, human-caused, $1,800 estimated cost

Harper Country: 40% contained, undetermined cause, $94,326 estimated cost

Woods County: 50% contained, human-caused, $35,749 estimated cost

Okfuskee County: percent contained unknown, undetermined cause, unknown cost

Pontotoc County: percent contained unknown, undetermined cause, unknown cost

Dewey county, OKC-metro area wildfires in Oklahoma earlier this week

Fire crews responded to multiple grass fires across the Oklahoma City metro earlier this week, according to KOCO. The news outlet reported that evacuations were issued near Forest Hills Road, Indian-Meridian and North Luther Road and Northeast 63rd Street.

Firefighters also battled a wildfire Monday morning near Putnam in Dewey County. The cause is undetermined, and the estimated cost is $112,753.

Red flag warning issued for large portion of Oklahoma

The National Weather Center Norman issued a red flag warning across for a large portion of the state, lasting from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Accordingly, a Red Flag Warning is in effect not only for a large portion of our area, but also across much of the nearby region. Use caution!#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/ZXKG4pZPEL — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) February 27, 2024

A fire weather watch was also issued for much of Oklahoma, with the entire Oklahoma City metro being either critical or near-critical.

Unfortunately, Tuesday afternoon and evening will feature another period of critical fire weather conditions over a large swath of OK and north TX.



Be extra careful and vigilant to activities that could lead to a spark, it only takes one to start a fire!#okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/Qx1Boyc7TM — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) February 27, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Fires in Oklahoma reported across state, fire weather watch issued