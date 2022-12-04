Several women accused of stealing from Lacey bicycle shop, police say

Rolf Boone

Lacey police are trying to identify several women accused of stealing from an area bicycle shop.

About 6:40 p.m. Nov. 25, the women entered Joy Ride Bikes on Ruddell Road and allegedly stole about $2,000 in merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333 or South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

