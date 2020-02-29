Several young doctors in China have died of the coronavirus. Medical workers are far more vulnerable to infection than the general population.

LI WENLIANG/GAN EN FUND via REUTERS

More than 3,300 of the 78,800 coronavirus cases in mainland China are among healthcare workers.

At least eight medical workers have died, including one doctor who was 29 and another who was 34.

Older people have the highest risk of dying from the virus. But doctors are at risk because they're overworked, exposed to many infected people, and may lack adequate protection.

Peng Yinhua, a 29-year-old Chinese doctor, planned to marry his fiancée on February 1. But as the coronavirus outbreak grew, Peng postponed his wedding to help treat patients in Wuhan. He died of the disease on February 21.

Peng was one of at least eight healthcare workers who have died of the virus. Another young doctor, Li Wenliang, died February 7, leaving behind a son and pregnant wife. Li, who was 34, had been censored after sounding the alarm about the coronavirus to fellow medical-school alumni.

As of Tuesday, more than 3,300 healthcare workers in China had been infected with the coronavirus, the LA Times reported. About 90% of those cases are in the Hubei province, where the outbreak began two months ago.

The deaths of doctors in their 20s and 30s naturally sparks concern about the coronavirus' risk to younger people, but according to China's National Health Commission, about 80% of people who have died from COVID-19 were over the age of 60.

Rather, the doctors' deaths highlight an unfortunate reality of any new and evolving outbreak: Healthcare workers on the front lines face a higher risk of contracting the disease.

Fan Zhongjie, a respiratory doctor in charge of about 30 critical COVID-19 patients in a Wuhan hospital, writes encouraging words for a patient on February 25, 2020. More

Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Why healthcare workers are especially at risk

Healthcare workers are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 for a handful of reasons. First, the coronavirus is highly contagious, and medical staff members are exposed to more viral particles than the general public because they interact with so many sick people.

Research published earlier this month found that of 138 patients studied at one Wuhan hospital, 29% were healthcare workers. One coronavirus patient was initially sent to the wrong because they displayed atypical symptoms, so went on to infect at least 10 medical workers.

Second, healthcare workers in China have dealt with a shortage of supplies like masks, suits, and protective gear. That makes staff even more susceptible to the virus while treating patients.

Third, China's medical staff is overworked. At the end of January, the Washington Post reported that hospital staff in Wuhan were wearing adult diapers because they didn't have time to use the bathroom in between treating coronavirus patients.

China has less than two physicians for every 10,000 residents, according to the WHO.

When medical staff get sick, these problems compound.

"Just a very rough estimate, 100 nurses and doctors can look after 100 ordinary beds and 16 ICU beds," a Chinese hospital doctor — who was kept anonymous due to fears about losing his job — told the South China Morning Post earlier this month. "If they are sick, not only do they occupy 100 beds, but the staff taking care of 100 beds are gone. That means a hospital loses the capacity of 200 beds. That is why the authorities have to keep sending medics over to Wuhan, not only because there are not enough beds, but because of a lack of health doctors and nurses to take care of the sick beds."

Healthcare workers were disproportionately affected in other outbreaks, too