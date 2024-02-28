‘Severe bleeding’: Two Marshfield Police officers hospitalized after responding to well-being check

The nighttime call came in to police like most routine calls do, with a family member asking Marshfield officers to perform a well-being check on a local resident.

For this call, a mental health clinician also responded with officers. Nearby, members of Marshfield Fire Department staged nearby, just in case they were needed.

Minutes later, when officers responded to the Ocean Street apartment, police said Gina Martell violently attacked the officers, and smashed a ceramic statue over one officer’s head that caused “a deep laceration and severe bleeding to the officer’s head.”

Two officers were hospitalized after the incident. Police released a photograph showing a bloody head injury suffered by Officer Sgt. Rooney, who responded to the call.

Gina Martell, 42, of Marshfield, was charged with assault with intent to murder or maim, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and mayhem.

Martell “has an extensive history, including multiple violent encounters with the Marshfield Police,” police said in a statement. “She is also known to conceal weapons within her clothes and body.”

At 7:43 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, a family member had called police requesting a well-being check on Martell, police said. That family member gave police the keys to Martell’s apartment.

When officers knocked on her door, “Martell screamed at them to get a warrant. She then screamed and exhibited delusional and paranoid behavior,” police said.

“The clinician determined at this time that Martell was a danger to herself and based on the calls received tonight requesting a well being check and her behavior towards responding officers the clinician filed paperwork at the scene to take Martell to the hospital for treatment,” police said in their statement.

Officers then opened the door announcing their presence and informed Martell they needed to speak with her. Police said Martell was advised that she would need to go with the officers to speak with a mental health professional at the hospital.

“Martell ignored the officers and became argumentative and aggressive,” police said.

As officers tried to de-escalate the situation, police said Martell picked up an 8-inch-long ceramic statue “and began towards officers in a threatening manner.”

One officer took his taser out and ordered her to drop the weapon, police said.

“Martel rushed towards the officer who deployed his taser on her. The taser had minimal affect and Martell smashed the statue over the officer’s head breaking it over his head causing a deep laceration and severe bleeding to the officer’s head,” police said.

Officers on scene then wrestled the weapon from her, police said. Three officers, including the two officers who were injured at the scene, eventually subdued Martell, who police said stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds.

At the request of officers, Marshfield Fire personnel then responded and “were able to restrain Martell on a gurney in the ambulance where an officer was required to ride in back with her,” police said.

In their statement, police pointed to the dangers first responders face while on the job, saying this situation in particular could have been “catastrophic.”

“Two Marshfield Police Officers were injured during this call requiring they be transported by ambulance to a local hospital, yet they still ensured that the suspect was safely transported to the hospital to receive treatment,” police said.

“The suspect suffered no physical injuries during the encounter. Both Marshfield Officers will fortunately make a full recovery. This easily could have been a catastrophic ending resulting in much more severe injuries or even death to the officers involved,” police said.

“They acted with extreme professionalism and restraint during the entire encounter,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

