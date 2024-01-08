Severe Charlotte storm could produce tornado, 50 mph winds, heavy rain. What to know

A storm system is expected to bring high winds, heavy rain and a possible tornado to the Charlotte area Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind speeds between 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, are expected between 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday, NWS forecasters in the Greer, South Carolina, office said in a bulletin early Monday.

Mecklenburg, Iredell, Catawba, Cabarrus, Union, Lincoln and Gaston counties are among the areas that will be affected, according to the bulletin.

“Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects,” the bulletin says. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

Heavy rain, possible tornados

Two to four inches of rain are also expected, which could lead to scattered flooding in urban areas, according to the advisory.

A tornado is also possible south of Interstate 85, the advisory says.

The NWS recommends securing outdoor objects and driving with caution on the road during the storm. For more information, visit weather.gov/gsp.

This story will be updated as more forecast information is available.