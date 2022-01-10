How severe dandruff is removed from the scalp

Felicia Brown created a scalp cleanse for clients with serious dandruff and buildup. To prep the scalp, she sprays the cleansing product directly on the client's head. She then scratches and frees the scalp from dandruff, dead skin, or anything clogging it. Once the buildup is removed, she sprays the hair with the cleansing product again. After resting for 15 to 20 minutes, the client is shampooed, and the scalp is thoroughly massaged. Following the treatment, clients can experience immediate relief. The scalp cleanse is best for those experiencing psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis, dandruff, or a clogged scalp. For more, visit: https://www.mahaqnisl.com https://www.instagram.com/mahaqni_sl/?hl=en