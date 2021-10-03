Severe drought conditions in North Dakota reveal 130-year-old shipwreck site

A ship that sank in the Missouri River in North Dakota more than 100 years ago has become visible due to a drought in the state.

Built in 1884, the Abner O'Neil steamboat spent a majority of its time transporting wheat in the state across the Missouri River, according to the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

However on July 17, 1892, the ship was transporting 9,000 bushels of wheat from the city of Washburn, around 30 miles north of the capital of Bismarck, when it hit a submerged snag or rock and sank. The state's historical society considered it a "total loss."

The ship was seen in 2011 during the Missouri River flood and became partially visible in October 2020, but is now even more visible due to continued drop in water levels.

North Dakota is experiencing extreme drought conditions in 58.6% of the state, according to the U.S. drought service.

The conditions have resulted in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lowering water levels by as much as two feet in the river, according to KX News. It was also reported the nearby Garrison Dam has had low levels of water runoff for much of the year.

“Through changes in how the dams are managed. The water really effects how much you can see it so any given year it’ll be different out there,” chief archeologist for North Dakota Andrew Clark told KX News.

While the low water levels show how severely the state has been hit by extreme weather conditions, resident Nyk Edinger said he appreciates being able to see something part of the state's history.

"A lot of our history has been torn down because weather is extreme, so to have something as old as the Abner O'Neal and still being able to see the actual iron and wood that went into that ship with our own eyes is an incredible experience," he told the outlet. "Something that came long before me and will be here long after I'm gone, was an important thing for me."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Dakota drought reveals Abner O'Neil shipwreck in Missouri River