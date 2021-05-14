Water crisis ‘couldn’t be worse’ on Oregon-California border

GILLIAN FLACCUS
·6 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The water crisis along the California-Oregon border went from dire to catastrophic this week as federal regulators shut off irrigation water to farmers from a critical reservoir and said they would not send extra water to dying salmon downstream or to a half-dozen wildlife refuges that harbor millions of migrating birds each year.

In what is shaping up to be the worst water crisis in generations, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said it will not release water this season into the main canal that feeds the bulk of the massive Klamath Reclamation Project, marking a first for the 114-year-old irrigation system. The agency announced last month that hundreds of irrigators would get dramatically less water than usual, but a worsening drought picture means water will be completely shut off instead.

The entire region is in extreme or exceptional drought, according to federal monitoring reports, and Oregon's Klamath County is experiencing its driest year in 127 years.

“This year’s drought conditions are bringing unprecedented hardship to the communities of the Klamath Basin,” said Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton, calling the decision one of “historic consequence.” “Reclamation is dedicated to working with our water users, tribes and partners to get through this difficult year and developing long-term solutions for the basin.”

The canal, a major component of the federally operated Klamath Reclamation Project, funnels Klamath River water from the Upper Klamath Lake just north of the Oregon-California border to more than 130,000 acres (52,600 hectares), where generations of ranchers and farmers have grown hay, alfalfa and potatoes and grazed cattle.

Only one irrigation district within the 200,000-acre (80,940-hectare) project will receive any water from the Klamath River system this growing season, and it will have a severely limited supply, the Klamath Water Users Association said in a statement. Some other farmers rely on water from a different river, and they will also have a limited supply.

“This just couldn’t be worse,” said Klamath Irrigation District president Ty Kliewer. “The impacts to our family farms and these rural communities will be off the scale.”

At the same time, the agency said it would not release any so-called “flushing flows” from the same dam on the Upper Klamath Lake to bolster water levels downstream in the lower Klamath River. The river is key to the survival of coho salmon, which are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. In better water years the pulses of water help keep the river cool and turbulent — conditions that help the fragile species. The fish are central to the diet and culture of the Yurok Tribe, California's largest federally recognized tribe.

The tribe said this week that low flows from drought and from previous mismanagement of the river by the federal agency was causing a die-off of juvenile salmon from a bacterial disease that flourishes when water levels are low. Yurok fish biologists who have been testing the baby salmon in the lower Klamath River are finding that 70% of the fish are already dead in the traps used to collect them and 97% are infected by the bacteria known as C. shasta.

“Right now, the Klamath River is full of dead and dying fish on the Yurok Reservation,” said Frankie Myers, vice chairman of the Yurok Tribe. “This disease will kill most of the baby salmon in the Klamath, which will impact fish runs for many years to come. For salmon people, a juvenile fish kill is an absolute worst-case scenario.”

Irrigators, meanwhile, reacted with disbelief as the news of a water shut-off in the canals spread. A newsletter published by the Klamath Water Users Association, which represents many of the region's farmers, blared the headline, “Worst Day in the History of the Klamath Project.” Farmers reported already seeing dust storms that obscured vision for 100 yards (91 meters), and they worried about their wells running dry.

About 30 protesters showed up Thursday at the head gates of the main dam to protest the shut-off and ask the irrigation district to defy federal orders and divert the water. The Herald and News reported that they were with a group called People’s Rights, a far-right organization founded by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, both Democrats, have declared drought emergencies in the region, and the Bureau of Reclamation has set aside $15 million in immediate aid for irrigators. Another $10 million will be available for drought assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Ben DuVal, president of the Klamath Water Users Association, urged his members to remain peaceful and not let the water crisis “be hijacked for other causes.”

The seasonal allocations are the region's most dramatic development since irrigation water was all but cut off to hundreds of farmers in 2001 amid another severe drought — the first time farmers' interests took a backseat to fish and tribes.

The crisis made the rural farming region hundreds of miles from any major city a national political flashpoint and became a touchstone for Republicans who used the crisis to take aim at the Endangered Species Act, with one GOP lawmaker calling the irrigation shutoff a “poster child” for why changes were needed. A “bucket brigade” protest attracted 15,000 people who scooped water from the Klamath River and passed it, hand over hand, to a parched irrigation canal.

The situation in the Klamath Basin was set in motion more than a century ago, when the U.S. government began draining a network of shallow lakes and marshlands, redirecting the natural flow of water and constructing hundreds of miles of canals and drainage channels to create farmland. Homesteads were offered by lottery to World War II veterans.

The project turned the region into an agricultural powerhouse — some of its potato farmers supply In ’N Out burger — but permanently altered an intricate water system that spans hundreds of miles and from southern Oregon to Northern California.

In 1988, two species of sucker fish were listed as endangered under federal law. Less than a decade later, coho salmon that spawn downstream from the reclamation project, in the lower Klamath River, were listed as threatened.

The water necessary to sustain the coho salmon downstream comes from Upper Klamath Lake — the main holding tank for the farmers’ irrigation system. At the same time, the sucker fish in the lake need at least 1 to 2 feet (30 to 60 centimeters) of water covering the gravel beds they use as spawning grounds.

The drought also means farmers this summer will not flush irrigation water into a network of six national wildlife refuges that are collectively called the Klamath National Wildlife Refuge Complex. The refuges, nicknamed the Everglades of the West, support up to 80% of the birds that migrate on the Pacific Flyway. The refuges also support the largest concentrations of wintering Bald Eagles in the lower 48 states.

___

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Recommended Stories

  • New snake species identified thanks to 200-year-old paintings

    A new snake species has been identified after the Natural History Museum used 200-year-old paintings to confirm it had been misidentified for more than two centuries. Researchers say the snake, from the Indian state Tamil Nadu, was confused with another similar species found across the country. The new species, known as Joseph’s racer, had been misidentified as the banded racer, based on snake skins collected in 1796. Albert Günther, a scientist who worked at the Museum between 1875 and 1895, made the original mix-up of the two species. “English zoologist George Kearsley Shaw first described the species in 1802. The confusion started when another herpetologist, Albert Günther, made a misidentification,” Pratyush P. Mohapatra, a scientist at the Zoological Survey of India, and one of the study authors, told The Hindu, an English-language daily newspaper in Tamil Nadu. Günther referred to another painting by Patrick Russell, a Scottish naturalist from the 1700s, and incorrectly attributed it to another species, he explained. “Subsequently, other authors referred to this work and the wrong name stuck, and got carried for so many years,” he said. Dr Deepak Veerappan, museum associate, was given a snake from the Tamil Nadu region in 2016 and realised it looked different from the species normally found in the area. Using the 1796 skins, very old paintings depicting the species, and over 400 accounts of the snake, the researchers concluded the racer was not just a single species. “This new species isn't like other new species that are described, because it has a very checkered past in terms of the literature. Since it is so widespread, many people have studied these snakes and given them lots of different names,” Dr Veerappan said. “But one of the biggest problems is that the names between two of the most common species of snakes found in India have been frequently confused.” The team used the paintings by Danish physician and zoologist Theodore Cantor, drawn in 1836, which were believed to depict the banded racer to identify the snake.

  • 2 people are buried on a runway at a US airport where hundreds of planes land every day, and many people have no idea

    Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia says it's the only airport to have graves embedded in an active, 9,350-foot runway.

  • Biden told staff not to serve leafy greens because he didn't want to be photographed with leaves in his teeth, report says

    The New York Times also reported President Biden's preferred drink is the controversial Orange Gatorade.

  • A child for a tarpaulin: Aid workers’ price list as they ‘exchange food and shelter for sex’

    Charity aid workers have a price list of sex acts to exchange for food and shelter, experts have warned. Sexual abuse by humanitarian workers is “systemic” and discussed so openly that translators are even used to negotiate deals, a conference at King’s College heard on Friday. Sarah Champion, who chairs the international development select committee, said there is evidence of a “known exchange rate” for aid such as making a child “available” in return for tarpaulins for shelter or women having to exchange sex for employment. The Labour MP for Rotherham warned that a blind eye has been turned as it is assumed aid workers are “good people” who are “above reprimand” and the recipients of aid are “seen as people who ought to be grateful”. Ms Champion said: “If you are a woman in a humanitarian crisis desperate to get food for your children and the person standing there who is able to give you that food says ‘you can have the food, but this is what I want in exchange’, who wouldn't do that for their children? “How would you know that that wasn't the rate of negotiation to get that food for your children? “I've heard across different humanitarian crises that there’s almost a known exchange rate. If you want the aid, if you want a tarpaulin, then your child needs to be made available, if you want a job then you are expected to sleep with the person who’s able to give you that job.”

  • Firefighters issue warning after rescuing over 100 people who attempted TikTok trend: 'Please think twice'

    New TikTok trends pop up every day, and unfortunately, they're not all hits.

  • Fact check: Sinkhole caused a Missouri lake to drain — again

    Here's what you need to know about the sinkhole that partially drained a man-made lake in Missouri over the weekend.

  • Drought-stricken California trucks its salmon to the sea

    EDITOR'S NOTE: RESENDING TO FIX TYPO IN HEADLINEFor 17 million salmon in California there’s been a drastic change of plan. Extreme drought here means the rivers are too warm for the salmon to survive. Come spring, the young fish – called Smolts – would usually be released from the Nimbus Fish Hatchery into the American River.Instead, California State is loading them up onto trucks and releasing them into the sea from San Francisco Bay.Harry Morse is the spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife."Today we're trucking about 670,000 young salmon, called Smolt, from the hatchery up over 100 miles away around the Sacramento River. We have very low water conditions, we have high temperatures, and under those situations, a high percentage of the young fish would not make it all the way out here to the ocean so they could start their natural cycle."It’s an emergency step not taken since the last major drought in 2014.Droughts in California are becoming more frequent and more intense as climate change continues,threatening the state's already tenuous supply of water for wildlife, farmers and urban areas.[Jason Julienne, senior environmental scientist supervisor, California Department of Fish and Wildlife:] "So this is a response to the drought conditions that we're currently experiencing here in California. We had low amounts of rain, low amounts of snow, and that has created conditions in our reservoirs where we have really low storage. And with that low storage, we typically experience higher than average river temperatures and lower flows. And those are conditions for juvenile Chinook salmon that create low survival. And we are taking our hatchery raised fish and moving them to bay release sites to increase survival by reducing the amount of time that they're spending in those poor river conditions."Even without drought and climate change, salmon and other fishwere struggling to survive on the West Coast,as water projects such as dams and reservoirs inhibit their ability to migrate to the sea and back,a natural part of their life cycle that can take about three years.[Jason Julienne, senior environmental scientist supervisor, California Department of Fish and Wildlife:] "Every year we evaluate the number of salmon that are returning to our rivers. You know, there's oscillations in those numbers. It appears that we're on a downward trend. But we're hoping that the actions that we take today are going to increase the numbers of fish that are going to be returning as adults and returning to our rivers."

  • Wild boars corner woman in Rome supermarket car park and steal her groceries

    A group of boars were caught on camera cornering a woman in a supermarket car park before stealing her shopping in the latest example of the animals wreaking havoc in Italy. The clip recorded in the village of Le Rughe, around 30km from Rome, shows the woman backing away from the boars as she tries to shake them off. But the four adults and two young boars were so persistent in their hunt for food that the woman is forced to throw her bags to the ground and run. The bags are then quickly destroyed by the boars, who sprint to the nearby trees with whatever they can carry. Wild boars are a menace in Italy, where their population is thought to be in the millions, and the numerous incidents in recent years have caused controversy. In October last year animal rights activists were outraged after a sow and her six piglets were killed by police on a playground near the Vatican. The officers claimed to have run out of cages to house them.

  • A dangerous fire season looms as the drought-stricken Western US heads for a water crisis

    Just about every indicator of drought is flashing red across the western U.S. after a dry winter and warm early spring. The snowpack is at less than half of normal in much of the region. Reservoirs are being drawn down, river levels are dropping and soils are drying out. It’s only May, and states are already considering water use restrictions to make the supply last longer. California’s governor declared a drought emergency in 41 of 58 counties. In Utah, irrigation water providers are increasing fines for overuse. Some Idaho ranchers are talking about selling off livestock because rivers and reservoirs they rely on are dangerously low and irrigation demand for farms is only just beginning. Scientists are also closely watching the impact that the rapid warming and drying is having on trees, worried that water stress could lead to widespread tree deaths. Dead and drying vegetation means more fuel for what is already expected to be another dangerous fire season. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters on May 13, 2021, that federal fire officials had warned them to prepare for an extremely active fire year. “We used to call it fire season, but wildland fires now extend throughout the entire year, burning hotter and growing more catastrophic in drier conditions due to climate change,” Vilsack said. As climate scientists, we track these changes. Right now, about 84% of the western U.S. is under some level of drought, and there is no sign of relief. The U.S. Drought Monitor for mid-May shows nearly half of the West in severe or extreme drought. National Drought Mitigation Center/USDA/NOAA The many faces of drought Several types of drought are converging in the West this year, and all are at or near record levels. When too little rain and snow falls, it’s known as meteorological drought. In April, precipitation across large parts of the West was less than 10% of normal, and the lack of rain continued into May. Rivers, lakes, streams and groundwater can get into what’s known as hydrological drought when their water levels fall. Many states are now warning about low streamflow after a winter with less-than-normal snowfall and warm spring temperatures in early 2021 speeding up melting. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said Lake Mead, a giant Colorado River reservoir that provides water for millions of people, is on pace to fall to levels in June that could trigger the first federal water shortage declaration, with water use restrictions across the region. Dwindling soil moisture leads to another problem, known as agricultural drought. The average soil moisture levels in the western U.S. in April were at or near their lowest levels in over 120 years of observations. Four signs of drought. Climate Toolbox These factors can all drive ecosystems beyond their thresholds – into a condition called ecological drought – and the results can be dangerous and costly. Fish hatcheries in Northern California have started trucking their salmon to the Pacific Ocean, rather than releasing them into rivers, because the river water is expected to be at historic low levels and too warm for young salmon to tolerate. Snow drought One of the West’s biggest water problems this year is the low snowpack. The western U.S. is critically dependent on winter snow slowly melting in the mountains and providing a steady supply of water during the dry summer months. But the amount of water in snowpack is on the decline here and across much of the world as global temperatures rise. Several states are already seeing how that can play out. Federal scientists in Utah warned in early May that more water from the snowpack is sinking into the dry ground where it fell this year, rather than running off to supply streams and rivers. With the state’s snowpack at 52% of normal, streamflows are expected to be well below normal through the summer, with some places at less than 20%. Snowpack is typically measured by the amount of water it holds, known as snow water equivalent. National Resource Conservation Service Anthropogenic drought It’s important to understand that drought today isn’t only about nature. More people are moving into the U.S. West, increasing demand for water and irrigated farmland. And global warming – driven by human activities like the burning of fossil fuels – is now fueling more widespread and intense droughts in the region. These two factors act as additional straws pulling water from an already scarce resource. As demand for water has increased, the West is pumping out more groundwater for irrigation and other needs. Centuries-old groundwater reserves in aquifers can provide resilience against droughts if they are used sustainably. But groundwater reserves recharge slowly, and the West is seeing a decline in those resources, mostly because water use for agriculture outpaces their recharge. Water levels in some wells have dropped at a rate of 6.5 feet (2 meters) per year. The result is that these regions are less able to manage droughts when nature does bring hot, dry conditions. California fish hatcheries have started trucking their salmon to the Pacific Ocean because the rivers they are usually released into are too low and warm. AP Photo/Rich Podroncelli Rising global temperatures also play several roles in drought. They influence whether precipitation falls as snow or rain, how quickly snow melts and, importantly, how quickly the land, trees and vegetation dry out. Extreme heat and droughts can intensify one another. Solar radiation causes water to evaporate, drying the soil and air. With less moisture, the soil and air then heat up, which dries the soil even more. The result is extremely dry trees and grasses that can quickly burn when fires break out, and also thirstier soils that demand more irrigation. Alarmingly, the trigger for the drying and warming cycle has been changing. In the 1930s, lack of precipitation used to trigger this cycle, but excess heat has initiated the process in recent decades. As global warming increases temperatures, soil moisture evaporates earlier and at larger rates, drying out soils and triggering the warming and drying cycle. Fire warnings ahead Hot, dry conditions in the West last year fueled a record-breaking wildfire season that burned over 15,900 square miles (41,270 square kilometers), including the largest fires on record in Colorado and California. As drought persists, the chance of large, disastrous fires increases. The seasonal outlook of warmer and drier-than-normal conditions for summer and fire season outlooks by federal agencies suggest another tough, long fire year is ahead. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] This article was updated with a statement from Secretaries Deb Haaland and Tom Vilsack.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Mojtaba Sadegh, Boise State University; Amir AghaKouchak, University of California, Irvine, and John Abatzoglou, University of California, Merced. Read more:Water wells are at risk of going dry in the US and worldwideTwo-thirds of Earth’s land is on pace to lose water as the climate warms – that’s a problem for people, crops and forests Mojtaba Sadegh receives funding from the National Science Foundation. Amir AghaKouchak receives funding from National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Aeronautics and Space Administration.John Abatzoglou receives funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Science Foundation.

  • Seth Rogen and his wife are 'psyched' to be child-free. Here's why many agree.

    Seth Rogen and his wife don't want children. And that's perfectly fine.

  • Putin says Ukraine is becoming an 'anti-Russia', pledges response

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that neighbouring Ukraine was becoming 'anti-Russia' and that Moscow would be ready to react to what he said were threats to its own security. Putin was speaking a day after a Ukrainian court placed Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent pro-Russian politician who says Putin is godfather to his daughter, under house arrest. Medvedchuk, who has promoted closer ties with Moscow and acted as an intermediary between Moscow and Kyiv in the past, is being investigated over treason allegations he calls politically-motivated.

  • Up to 10 million taxpayers could get an additional tax refund for unemployment

    The Internal Revenue Service is reviewing the tax returns of 10 million people and will begin issuing additional refunds this week.

  • Retired US generals claim Joe Biden not fit to be President

    More than 120 retired US generals and admirals have published an open letter suggesting that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected as President and questioning his fitness for office. The letter, signed by 124 retired members of the armed forces calling themselves ‘Flag Officers 4 America’, said that America is “in deep peril,” having “taken a hard-Left turn toward Socialism and a Marxist form of tyrannical government”. The letter from US retired military leaders said: “Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the ‘will of the people’ our Constitutional Republic is lost,” and claimed that the FBI and Supreme Court “ignored” irregularities in 2020. The group also questioned the “physical and mental condition of the Commander in Chief” and claimed that questions had been raised about who is really in charge. It also touched on the southern border situation, the Iran nuclear deal, freedom of speech and China.

  • ‘It’s hard to look at’: Donald Trump makes National Portrait Gallery debut

    Photo of ex-president will make way for a painted portrait as gallery says Trump’s team is considering artists A photo of Donald Trump at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC. Photograph: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images A picture is worth a thousand tweets. Donald Trump gained immortality of sorts on Friday when he made his debut at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington. But he also ran into some “good trouble”. Canny curators have placed the 45th president face-to-face with a painting of John Lewis, the late congressman and civil rights hero whose habit of making what he called “good trouble” included boycotting Trump’s inauguration. “Keeping him honest!” remarked Eric Bargeron, 40, a book editor from Columbia, South Carolina, as he observed Lewis in an exhibition called The Struggle for Justice, staring across the room at Trump in the popular America’s Presidents show. The photo of Trump was taken by New York–based Pari Dukovic for Time magazine on 17 June 2019, the day before the president officially announced he would seek re-election. It shows him sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, wearing his trademark long red tie. A man takes a selfie with the photo of Trump at the National Portrait Gallery. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The picture is accompanied by a caption in neutral museum language, noting that Trump was elected “after tapping into populist American sentiment” and that he “put forth an ‘America First’ agenda”. It records his two impeachments and says the coronavirus pandemic “became a key issue during his re-election campaign”. The caption adds: “Trump did not concede [defeat], and a mob of his supporters, who refused to accept the results, attacked the US Capitol complex on 6 January 2021, when Congress was working to certify [Joe] Biden’s win.” The caption also appears in Spanish, a policy rarely seen at the Trump White House. In another symbolic twist, the Trump picture has supplanted Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama, which is embarking on a year-long, five-city tour. Trump is now back-to-back with the famous Hope poster featuring Obama, by the artist Shepard Fairey. The gallery, part of the Smithsonian Institution, reopened to timed pass holders on Friday after a six-month pandemic shutdown. It includes a special exhibition of portraits of first ladies, from Martha Washington to Melania Trump. A trickle of visitors made their way to see Trump, whose likeness never quite made it to Mount Rushmore, join the pantheon of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt on the gallery walls. Dan Freedman, a British documentary maker based in Louisville, Kentucky, was celebrating his 40th birthday but did not see Trump at first. “I deliberately averted my eyes,” he said. “It’s cool they put Obama behind the bad guy.” A bronze-looking emblem with the number 45 is visible next to the photo of Trump. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Freedman made a noble sacrifice for the Guardian, walking across the room to study the Trump portrait. “He looks like an insecure man holding the desk to believe in himself,” he reported. “He doesn’t look very humble.” Fellow Brit Fran McDonald, a professor at the University of Louisville, agreed: “It’s hard to look at. I started to take a picture of it and then decided I don’t want it on my phone. I’m so relieved we don’t have to look at him or listen to him any more. It was a relentless assault on the senses to have him in the 24-hour news cycle.” The gallery draws visitors from all over America but judging by Friday’s crowd there will be few Trump worshippers eager to turn this into a “Make America Great Again” shrine ahead of a potential White House run in 2024. Kevin Newman, 38, a police sergeant from Chicago, said he was “not a fan” of Trump. “I was interested in how they would portray him because he was a controversial president,” he said. “They have made him look good. If they had made him look bad it would have inflamed the controversy. They didn’t make him look orange.” The photo will make way for a painted portrait – the gallery says Trump’s team is considering artists. Newman added: “He obviously cares very much about his image so it be interesting to see who he picks.” Trump could look to the 1968 painting of Richard Nixon for a template. The artist, Norman Rockwell, admitted that, finding Nixon’s appearance elusive, he decided to err on the side of flattery. Meg Krilov and James Fogel were visiting from Trump’s birthplace, New York. Krilov, 65, a retired physician, said of his portrait: “He looks very unhappy. I don’t think he really wanted to be president. He wanted to be king.” Her husband Fogel, 70, a retired judge, added: “He was treasonous. He tried to overthrow the government. And I guess he’s still trying.” Did it feel strange to see a former reality TV host, credibly accused of paying off a porn star, enshrined in the same room as Lyndon Johnson and George HW Bush? “It felt strange the entire time,” Fogel said. “It continues to feel strange.”

  • Biden's toughest week yet

    Politics is a form of storytelling, and a 63 percent approval rating suggests that President Biden’s story is one most American people are willing to hear. The past week, however, has offered the kinds of plot twists that threaten to undo that narrative.

  • Washington mayor seen in profane shirt at Costco reacts to criticism: ‘I had no idea’

    “Your words do not represent our community.”

  • Denmark excavates mink from mass graves over health concerns

    Denmark this week began digging up millions of culled mink buried six months ago because of concerns that the mass graves could contaminate drinking water and a nearby bathing lake. The Danish government ordered the country's entire mink herd - one of the world's biggest at some 17 million - to be culled in early November after hundreds of mink farms suffered outbreaks of coronavirus and authorities found mutated strains of the virus among people. Most of the mink were burned in waste incinerators, but limited capacity forced authorities to bury some four million mink, or 13 million tonnes, at military areas in western Denmark.

  • Hummer H2 burns to a crisp; now the owner won't need the hoarded gas

    Here's your daily Autoblog public service announcement: Don't hoard gasoline, but if you do, absolutely do not let 20 gallons of it catch fire inside your 2004 Hummer H2. You might end up, as a Florida owner learned the hard way, with a very crispy Hummer. According to CBS affiliate WABI, in Citrus County Fire Rescue was called out to the scene at a Homosassa, Florida, Texaco station yesterday morning.

  • Pilot who belly landed her plane without landing gear or cockpit canopy will be the first woman A-10 pilot to receive this coveted award

    Capt. Taylor Bye is getting not one but two awards for landing her A-10 attack aircraft safely after a serious in-flight emergency.

  • Video of NASA Probe Landing on Asteroid Is Otherworldly

    This video from NASA shows a first-person glimpse of an asteroid approach, which offers a sense of what it's like to land on another world. The post Video of NASA Probe Landing on Asteroid Is Otherworldly appeared first on Nerdist.