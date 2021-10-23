Severe fall storms expected in California and Pacific Northwest

CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli reports on the first large atmospheric river of the season, which is expected to bring heavy rain and snow to western regions into next week. He explores how this will impact California and other parts of the Pacific Northwest suffering from a severe drought. He also discusses the stormy forecast for areas on the east side of the country.

    The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings on Saturday, October 23, for much of northern California ahead of an ‘atmospheric river’ that is expected to bring intense rainfall on Sunday.The rainfall, brought on by a series of intense storms in the Pacific, will provide much-needed moisture to some of the areas hardest hit by California’s ongoing drought, but too much at once will brings its own set of problems, particularly in areas burned by wildfires in recent years, officials warned.The atmospheric river, the NWS said in a tweet, will lead to “to significant and life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, particularly over burn scar areas.” Some parts of the Bay Area were already hit with several inches of rain late this week.This satellite footage, shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows “strong weather systems” in the Pacific on October 21 and 22. Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) via Storyful

    Residents in the Lake Tahoe area prepared for possibly historical levels of precipitation beginning on October 23, when a powerful “atmospheric river” is forecast to begin unleashing significant moisture drawn from the Pacific.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued flash flood warnings on Saturday, October 23, for much of northern California ahead of the weather event. In Tahoe City, temperatures are expected to stay just above freezing, with five inches of precipitation expected to fall, according to the NWS. Snow is forecast to fall at higher elevations.“The main event is still on track late Saturday night through Monday and the current forecast continues to look like we could see the potential for a record or near-record precipitation for 2-day totals in the month of October,” the NWS said.The Pacific Northwest and parts of California were hit with a weaker atmospheric river late this week that brought several inches of rain to some places, including parts of the Bay Area. This footage, taken on Friday by the California Highway Patrol, shows snow falling at Carson Pass in the Sierra Nevada south of Lake Tahoe. Credit: California Highway Patrol via Storyful

    A much-needed rainy stretch of weather has been welcome so far for much of the Northwest, including Northern California. Much of the region is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a powerful storm that will culminate this rainy stretch at the end of the weekend will become too much all at once, and will bring dangers and significant impacts to the region. For the last several days, while there have been pockets

    Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.

    Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.