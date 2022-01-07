Severe flooding leads to road collapses in Oregon
Heavy rain throughout the Northwest on Jan. 7 led to severe flooding, causing major problems for roadways in Oregon.
More than 83 million people Thursday were under some kind of winter alert from the Pacific Northwest to New England.
FOX 13 Morning News tracking the local rivers as heavy rain continues to hit the region.
Heavy rainfall is expected to bring minor flooding to Western Oregon late Thursday and into Friday.
The latest storm to hit the Pacific Northwest brought flood warnings, the shutdown of a major mountain pass, school closures and icy roads. Heavy rain and snowmelt brought flooding concerns in western Washington and Oregon. (Jan. 6)
(Reuters) -The more infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorised as "mild", World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday. Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said early studies showed there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation from the variant first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in November compared with Delta. The remarks on the reduced risks of severe disease chime with other data, including studies from South Africa and England, although she did not give further details about the studies or ages of the cases analysed.
WSDOT says it will try to have the road open by Thursday evening.
Hospital officials said Wednesday they are facing “hands-down the toughest surge the medical community has had to face since the pandemic began in 2020.”
