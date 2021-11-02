Severe hailstorm floods streets of Bolivian city
Severe weather dumped heavy rain and hail in the city of Tarija, Bolivia, on Oct. 31. It covered the streets with hail and made it look like a winter storm.
Severe weather dumped heavy rain and hail in the city of Tarija, Bolivia, on Oct. 31. It covered the streets with hail and made it look like a winter storm.
Elon Musk says he will sell $6 billion worth of Tesla stock and donate the proceeds to the United Nations if it can show how the money would solve world hunger.
(Bloomberg) -- Mongolian coal producer SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has been forced to suspend mining operations from this month after an outbreak of Covid-19 closed the border to its customers in China, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Ch
Russia will react to other countries' attempts to break "strategic parity," President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, referring to the global missile defence system being deployed by the United States and its allies. Russia is concerned that an efficient missile defence will allow its Western adversaries to abandon the mutual assured defence doctrine that has for decades prevented nuclear superpowers from attacking each other. "We know very well that some of our foreign counterparts will not stop trying to break this parity, including by means of deploying elements of global missile defence in close proximity to our borders," Putin said at a meeting with military leadership and defence contractors.
HONG KONG (Reuters) -More commonly known for sparking debate on Twitter, Elon Musk was the centre of speculation on Weibo on Tuesday after the Tesla CEO posted a poem on the Chinese site that some took to be an extension of his clash with the U.N's World Food Program. Musk and World Food Program (WFP) head David Beasley have been engaging in a heated debate since Beasley last week challenged billionaires to give more of their wealth to end hunger. Musk countered by saying he'd sell $6 billion in Tesla stock and donate it to the WFP, provided the organization disclosed more information about how it spent its money.
These potatoes are smashed — not mashed — and that subtle distinction makes all the difference on a hectic holiday.
Another series of storms is set to sweep through the Pacific Northwest and Northern California into next week and not only bring much-needed rain and mountain snow but also flooding concerns. A dip in the jet stream across the Bering Sea through the northern Pacific Ocean will push waves of energy toward the Canadian Rocky Mountains and Northwest this week, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, who added that temperatures will be near to below normal. The f
Tiny quaking has earth beneath this small SC community shaking.
Cold air is on the move toward the northeastern United States, and as AccuWeather meteorologists have said it would, it has helped deliver the first flakes and snowfall accumulation for some locations this week, with still more on the way. Following what has been a very warm October, a change to a colder weather pattern is unfolding this week in the Northeast. During the past month, temperatures have averaged 3-6 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. For example, the average temperature (cumulative h
Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.
The next bout of rain arrives Tuesday for Vancouver, with the wet pattern persisting through much of this week and over 100 mm expected in some places.
The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.
His home went first. Then the lottery stand and hardware store he owned succumbed. Lastly, Antonio Álvarez had to watch as lava from a volcanic eruption slowly devoured the remaining pillar of his family’s wealth: the dozen acres he dedicated to growing the Canary Island banana that for generations has provided the agricultural lifeblood of the Atlantic Ocean archipelago.
An NC State professor described the pest as “one of the most quickly spreading invasive forest pests to ever invade North Carolina.”
"If the projections are right, then we're already committed to a heartbreaking amount of loss, like a truly devastating amount of loss."View Entire Post ›
The Xiezi mountain in the Shandong region of China offers striking views in the fall, attracting tourists.
A sprawling field in Windsor Mill may soon become Baltimore County’s first natural burial ground — an increasingly popular option for loved ones to bury their dead without embalming, headstones and concrete vaults. The land off Ridge Road was passed down to Dr. Howard Berg and his brother by their parents, and has been in their family since 1955, the doctor said. Soon, he hopes, the sprawling ...
A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P
Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...
The bloom of a giant and stinky Sumatran flower nicknamed the “corpse plant” because it smells like a dead body is drawing huge crowds to a Southern California botanical garden. The bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum plant began Sunday afternoon at the San Diego Botanic Gardens in Encinitas. The bloom of the “corpse plant” lasts just 48 hours and during its peak it emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies that help its pollination process.
Rain begins first in the North Bay before sunrise and will spread south across the rest of the Bay Area before noon.