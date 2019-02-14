Severe online harassment happens way more than you might think

Twitter More

Facebook More

A new survey indicates that social media is an even stinkier cesspool than we previously thought.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released the results of a survey Wednesday that found that over half of all Americans had experienced harassment online, and one in three Americans had experienced "severe" online harassment. The ADL defines severe harassment as behavior that includes "physical threats, sexual harassment, stalking and sustained harassment."

SEE ALSO: A survival guide for being a woman on the internet

These results could indicate an increase in the amount of harassment occurring online over time. Pew conducted a similar survey in 2017, and found that 41 percent of Americans had experienced harassment, and 18 percent have been victims of severe harassment. So in a year in which tech companies collectively increased their responses to combatting hate online, the experience of harassment appears to have also increased. Read more...

More about Facebook, Twitter, Harassment, Twitch, and Discrimination