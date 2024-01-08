'Severe pain': Pentagon shares new details about Lloyd Austin's hospitalization, ICU stay

WASHINGTON — The elective medical procedure that led to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's secret stay in intensive care took place on Dec. 22 while he was on leave from his duties and required emergency medical personnel to transport him to the hospital in an ambulance, according to Defense department officials.

More than a week later, on Jan. 1, Austin began experiencing "severe pain" and was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement. A Defense official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed that an ambulance transported him to the hospital.

Austin's immediate medical needs required a stay in the ICU where he remained for four days “due to hospital space considerations and privacy,” Ryder said.

The details are significant as the Pentagon and the Biden administration work to contain the fallout from unanswered questions about who was in charge of vital national security issues as the medical issues unfolded. Austin passed authority to his deputy last week without telling her that he'd been hospitalized with a serious medical condition, according to senior administration officials.

Still in the hospital, access to secure communication

Austin, 70, remained in the hospital Monday and has access to required secure communications and continues to monitor the Pentagon’s day-to-day operations worldwide, Ryder said. Austin is in good spirits and is in contact with other senior officials.

The lack of candor about Austin's medical condition and hospitalization has drawn bipartisan criticism.

The Pentagon did not announce Austin's hospitalization until Jan. 5, four days after he was admitted. Austin himself did not inform the No. 2 official at the Pentagon, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, that was in the hospital for days. She eventually informed members of Congress. The failure of Austin and the Pentagon to disclose Austin's serious illness to Congress and the public is a breach of the norms for senior officials.

The White House is facing questions about Austin's future and whether he failed to follow rules and procedures by not immediately disclosing his hospitalization.

Asked Monday whether President Joe Biden was considering firing Austin, White House spokesman John Kirby said Biden values his advice and leadership and looks forward to having him back on the job.

"There is no plan for anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job," Kirby said.

There is an “expectation” that, when a cabinet member is hospitalized, the information will be disclosed “up the chain of command,” Kirby said.

Kirby said the focus right now is on Austin’s health and making sure he gets the care and support he needs to recover. But Kirby said he expects the White House to review its rules and procedures “to try to learn from this experience.”

“If there are some changes that need to be made in terms of process and procedure, we’ll do that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chair and ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee on Sunday released a statement calling on the Pentagon to release more information about Austin's condition.

“While we wish Sec. Austin a speedy recovery, we are concerned with how the disclosure of the Secretary’s condition was handled," Rep. Mike Rogers, chairman of Armed Services Committee and the ranking Democrat, Adam Smith, said in a statement. "Several questions remain unanswered including what the medical procedure and resulting complications were, what the secretary’s current health status is, how and when the delegation of the secretary’s responsibilities were made, and the reason for the delay in notification to the President and Congress.

“Transparency is vitally important. Sec. Austin must provide these additional details on his health and the decision-making process that occurred in the past week as soon as possible.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lloyd Austin hospitalization scandal: New details from Pentagon