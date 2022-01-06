Severe snow hammers the Plains

Reuters Videos

Mercedes-Benz has warned owners of some of its cars there's a risk they could catch fire. And the firm can't do anything about it because it can't get the parts needed for a fix. The company says the problem concerns a possible leakage in the vehicles' coolant pumps. It says there's no point doing a recall until the required components become available. In the meantime it advises owners of affected vehicles to reduce usage to a bare minimum, and to drive in a "particularly prudent" manner. Germany's Bild newspaper published a copy of a letter the Daimler unit sent to 800,000 owners. The firm confirmed the letter was authentic, but wouldn't comment on the number of vehicles involved. It says the fault affects a wide range of cars, including sedans and SUVs. Like many automakers, Mercedes has been battling a global shortage of parts including for computer chips.