Severe snow hammers the Plains
A storm system that will impact the Northeast later this week brought intense snow across the Plains on Jan. 5. AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live on the conditions.
Mercedes-Benz has warned owners of some of its cars there's a risk they could catch fire. And the firm can't do anything about it because it can't get the parts needed for a fix. The company says the problem concerns a possible leakage in the vehicles' coolant pumps. It says there's no point doing a recall until the required components become available. In the meantime it advises owners of affected vehicles to reduce usage to a bare minimum, and to drive in a "particularly prudent" manner. Germany's Bild newspaper published a copy of a letter the Daimler unit sent to 800,000 owners. The firm confirmed the letter was authentic, but wouldn't comment on the number of vehicles involved. It says the fault affects a wide range of cars, including sedans and SUVs. Like many automakers, Mercedes has been battling a global shortage of parts including for computer chips.
Mercedes-Benz shows of a camper version of the EQV electric van customized by Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC.
For better or for worse, the 2021 chapter in all our investing journeys has come to a close. Looking ahead, many investors may feel uneasy about buying or even just holding high-priced stocks considering that the S&P 500 is hovering around an all-time high after nearly doubling in three years.
As Sutton Stracke began a new chapter in her life, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member ensured every detail of her new home reflected her personal style. As she shared in the exclusive Bravo Insider video above, her bedroom has "special" and "feminine" decor, and the en suite bathroom follows a similar theme. "This is sort of like my dream bathroom," Sutton explained. "The tile floors are marble with mother-of-pearl inlay and just so dreamy." (Press play on the video above to see th
Many of the defendants apparently believe that they are saving America; ask them from what and their grasp on reality, facts, and history can falter.
Chrissy Teigen, 36, is all legs as she poses with daughter Luna in a playground in a new IG photo. Dance-based classes with Simone De La Rue keep her in shape.
Josh Pruitt told CNN that federal prosecutors asked him to cooperate against other Proud Boys, but he no longer associates with the extremist group.
A new hit song which claims to subvert the male gaze is accused of, in fact, objectifying women.
Friday morning's commute to work could be difficult with a storm likely to drop 4 to 6 inches of snow on the region.
As of Tuesday morning, drivers in northern Virginia have been stuck for more than 15 hours on I-95 after a crash and icy conditions shut down traffic.
The recent rains did not completely eliminate the drought, but they certainly helped improve drought conditions, water experts say.
Interstate 95 reopened late Tuesday in Virginia, but motorists who were stranded were angry with state officials' response to the storm.
Ocean myths and legends abound and any sailor worth his sea salt loves a good tale from the sea. According to the captain of an icy ship that recently docked in Russia, this story all started with unusually strong winds and low December temperatures. It wasn't the scene from the "ice passage" between the worlds of the living and the dead in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, but it looked a lot like it. In this case, the vessel was a cargo ship carrying some very valuable freight docking
This 'proof of concept' was meant to show that very long-range, environmentally sustainable battery packs can exist—and ONE, Inc., is about to start building one.
An Alberta clipper is expected to take a snowy swing at the Midwest and Great Lakes this week and it could precede an even bigger storm system in the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists say. "A quick-hitting storm will march from the northern Plains into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday night, bringing along a swath of powdery snow and blustery conditions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. This storm started by dropping snow in Canada across southern Saskat
Heavy snowfall is wrecking havoc on highways, resulting in closures on high-traffic routes across the state but mainly through the Cascade Range.
The storm could bring wind gusts up to 40 mph, causing blowing and drifting and hazardous travel conditions Wednesday.
This was the most powerful of the aftershocks in the Midlands since the original earthquake on Dec. 27, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The new year started off with a bang near Pittsburgh when the sound of a distant explosion echoed high in the sky, puzzling residents who were outside during the harmless blast. Around 11:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 1, NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite detected lightning over southeastern Pennsylvania, but there were no thunderstorms in the area to trigger a lightning flash. At the same time, people across the region reported a loud sound that was even picked up by some home security cameras. H
The mid-Atlantic and New England will face the second snowstorm of the week from Thursday night into Friday. AccuWeather forecasters say accumulating snow will be disruptive across a large swath of the Northeast, including major cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. Winter storm watches, warnings and advisories were issued across a large corridor of the United States from the South into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday in advance of the snowstorm. Virginia Gov. Ra