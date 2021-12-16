Severe storms bring mid-December tornado warnings throughout the Midwest
From Oklahoma to Iowa, damaging winds swept across the central U.S. on Dec. 15.
From Oklahoma to Iowa, damaging winds swept across the central U.S. on Dec. 15.
Visitation is Friday at the funeral home in Maryville
Iowa was slammed with “life threatening” storms as severe weather wreaked havoc across the US Midwest on December 15, causing damage in several states.The National Weather Service issued a flurry of tornado warnings on Wednesday in the state, and cautioned of wind gusts of speeds upwards of 80 mph.This footage, taken Wednesday in the Ames area, captures blaring sirens, heavy winds and rain lashing the area. Credit: Kevin Cavallin via Storyful
A tornado watch, which is in effect until 8 p.m., includes portions of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri stretches other Midwestern states.
A tornado watch went into effect for various counties in central Wisconsin from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The U.K. is seeing a record number of coronavirus cases. Many of the infections are of the new Omicron variant. CBS News contributor Simon Bates explains how the government and the prime minister are responding in the latest installment of London Calling.
Entering Wednesday, the Cowboys were ranked 31st by Rivals.com, 25th by 247sports.com and 29th by ESPN.com.
Spider-Man stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially dating in real life: here's a look back on their relationship timeline.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday following a rally in U.S. equities spurred by speculation that Federal Reserve policy tightening will help fight inflation without derailing economic growth. Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalJapan gained -- aided by a weaker ye
Reading, writing and math are often thought of as subjects that children learn in school. But as a psychologist who researches how families can help support learning at home, I have found that children can also learn those skills through everyday tasks and chores. One of these chores is preparing a meal – everything from […]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet on Thursday to consider possible limits on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of continued blood clot issues, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be presented new data that appears to show the rate of clots in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has increased since April, the Post reported, citing clinicians familiar with the agenda. Use of the vaccine in the United States was paused for 10 days in April to investigate extremely rare but potentially deadly clots, mostly in young and middle-aged women.
The Kansas City area gets nearly half of the state’s $750 million plan to improve highways.
A rare and intensifying storm is threatening to bring a sharp swing in temperatures, strong wind gusts of up to 80 mph and possible tornadoes across southeastern Minnesota this evening.Why it matters: Any tornadoes that form may be fast-moving and difficult to warn about in advance, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.The severe weather could topple trees, cause power outages and affect travel.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Wednesday's "vol
California emerged largely unscathed Wednesday from a massive storm that brought drenching rainfall and heavy mountain snow, as it prepared for another weather system likely to bring much needed relief to the drought-stricken state. It was still too early to tell what impact the multiday atmospheric river — a long plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean that delivered remarkable precipitation as far inland as Nevada — will have on the state's water supply. December kicks off the “big three months” for precipitation in California, with about half of the state’s annual rain and snow falling in December, January and February, said Michael Anderson, California’s state climatologist.
Some areas have received nearly 6 inches of rain.
An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states — with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph from Colorado to Iowa along with record warmth that has fueled an ongoing derecho moving into Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday evening. Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soared into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to m
Work continues to be done, but more information about the path of the violent tornadoes has been released. See the latest data on where the storms hit.
Peak winds in Des Moines will happen around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Here's a look at the high wind warning and what to expect.
A second powerful storm system is set to bring potentially damaging high winds across Wisconsin beginning Wednesday night.
A storm is moving in to Arizona, bringing rain, snow and strong winds.
A winter storm promises to wallop the Sierra Nevada with up to 10 feet of snow and deliver much-needed rain across the parched San Joaquin Valley floor.