Severe storms cause ground stop at Orlando International Airport, leading to delays & cancellations

People who showed up to the airport around 6 p.m. found screens displaying “Tornado Warning” and a ground stop that lasted several hours.
“It is a little concerning just because I’m not used to the whole tornado thing, we have them occasionally in Virginia, but it’s not like Florida.” said Heidi Cruz, who was at the airport trying to fly to Washington D.C.
Apps of as many as eight crypto exchanges including Binance, Kraken, Mexc and Kucoin have disappeared from Apple's App Store in India, less than two weeks after the firms were flagged for operating "illegally" in the country. Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, late last month issued show cause notices to nine crypto firms and alleged that they weren't compliant with India's anti-money laundering rules. FIU had asked India's IT Ministry to block websites of all the nine services in India.
With the Spacetop, Sightful has created a laptop that does away with the traditional display in exchange for AR glasses that provide a massive 100-inch virtual screen. But does the Spacetop deliver on the promise?
Yahoo sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Rohan Nadkarni from Sports illustrated to talk about Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury and to debate who the best 4th team in each conference is.
Stairs and curbs are the bane of many a delivery bot, and generally the solution has been to avoid them. CEO Choi Jin explained that the company, short for "mobile innovation," developed the technology over a few years at Hyundai but only spun out last year.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day are some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG and Samsung.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's X account has been hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch on Tuesday afternoon. The post, shown in a screenshot below, was up for about 30 minutes, causing a number of news outlets and online personalities to report that the SEC granted approval for the highly anticipated spot bitcoin ETFs.
Quora is back at it, raising funding for the first time in nearly seven years. The questions and answers website nabbed $75 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), which will be used to power the growth of Poe, Quora's AI chat platform. What makes Quora's AI chatbots different from the rest of the pack?