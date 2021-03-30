Severe storms could hit Charlotte area again, followed by a deep freeze, NWS says

Joe Marusak

Severe storms with hail and potentially damaging winds could hit parts of the Charlotte area again this week, followed by an expected deep freeze, National Weather Service meteorologists said Tuesday.

“A late season strong cold front is forecast to push through the area Wednesday and may support strong to severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat,” NWS forecasters in the Greer, S.C., office said in a hazardous weather outlook bulletin just before 6 a.m.

The low temperature in the Charlotte area late Thursday could fall below freezing, to 29 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Lower temperatures “with a freeze” are likely late Thursday and possibly late Friday, according to the NWS.

A freeze warning probably will be issued for areas south of Interstate 40, where the growing season has begun, NWS meteorologists said.

Charlotte was still a chilly 46 degrees at 8 a.m. Tuesday, but was expected to warm to 72 degrees by afternoon under sunny skies, according to the NWS forecast.

While Wednesday should hit a high of 71, rain and thunderstorms are expected to move into the region after 2 p.m., according to the NWS. Wind gusts of up to 18 mph are forecast.

Freezing temperatures

Sunshine should replace showers on Thursday, but much lower temperatures are expected – 29 degrees late Thursday-early Friday and 33 late Friday-early Saturday – according to the NWS forecast.

The forecast low early Friday would be a degree higher than the historic April 2 low record for Charlotte of 28 degrees, set in 1881, according to the NWS.

Respective highs of 52 and 54 are forecast those days before temperatures are expected to rebound to a high of 62 on Saturday, 71 on Easter Sunday and 75 on Monday, according to the NWS.

Protecting plants

According to Chris Gunter, horticultural science professor at N.C. State University, protect your plants from frost and freeze by:

Keeping them well watered. Vegetables in a drought “are more vulnerable to cold damage,” Gunter said on NCSU.edu. “In addition, moist soil retains heat longer and releases it slowly during the cold event.”

Not cultivating the soil before a cold snap. “Cultivation can damage plant roots increasing plant stress, result in loss of soil moisture, and allow cool air to penetrate deeper into the ground,” Gunter said.

Covering your plants with a frost cloth. Waxed paper cups can protect small transplants overnight, he said.

