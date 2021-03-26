Severe storms with hail, damaging winds could hit Charlotte area again. Here’s when.

A line of severe thunderstorms could bring large hail and damaging winds to the Charlotte area this weekend, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Friday.

Storms from the Mississippi Valley are expected to arrive in Upstate South Carolina and the Charlotte region Sunday afternoon, ahead of a cold front, meteorologist Doug Outlaw of the NWS office in Greer, S.C., told The Charlotte Observer.

Quarter-sized hail and winds strong enough to topple trees and damage buildings are possible, Outlaw said.

The Charlotte area is in the center of the potential path of the storms, which are expected to move from Georgia through the Carolinas and eventually to Washington, according to Outlaw.

The NWS has placed all of North Carolina under a “slight risk” of severe weather on Sunday, Outlaw said.

But NWS meteorologists also posted a statement Friday saying: “There is definitely a concern for another round of organized severe (thunderstorms) with this front.”

Storms are forecast to arrive ahead of a cold front in the Upstate of South Carolina and Mecklenburg and surrounding counties between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, he said.

Urban flooding also is possible, according to the meteorologist.

Charlotte has a 40% chance of showers throughout Saturday and a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday, according to the NWS forecast at 4 p.m. Friday.

Highs of 76 and 78 are forecast Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front should drop the low temperature to 46 degrees Sunday night from the forecast low of 63 on Saturday night, according to the NWS.

The high both Monday and Tuesday is forecast to drop to 64 degrees, NWS meteorologists said.