Severe storms may affect flights at Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports. Here’s what to know

As a summer-like storm is poised to pound South Florida with possible tornadoes, a flood watch, and high wind and surf advisories issued by the National Weather Service in Miami, this December Saturday is not the norm.

The soggy, windy weather is also going to be of concern to travelers heading out of or to Miami International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Key West International Airport.

The severe weather forecast, which began Thursday and is expected to yield clear and sunny skies by Monday, has already led to the unprecedented cancellation of the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in Fort Lauderdale that was scheduled for Saturday evening. This was the first time in the event’s 52-year history it had to be grounded by the weather, according to the city.

READ MORE: Wind punches South Florida; boat parade is canceled

What else can happen?

The airport situation

Airports, including Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, could see delays and flight cancellations as weather conditions decline as forecast in the later afternoon, evening and overnight hours.

“So far, we only have 17 delays and one cancellation, which most probably will increase as/if the weather worsens,” said Indira Almeida-Pardillo, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokeswoman around 11 a.m. Saturday in an email to the Miami Herald.

“Our peak travel period commences on Dec. 21, yet our terminals are already bustling with passengers. We have amplified our security measures and operational staff to provide necessary assistance and timely information to all passengers,” Almeida-Pardillo said.

Similar at FLL as of the morning. No alerts so far about any major weather impacts, said FLL spokeswoman Arlene Satchell. But that can change.

“Anyone traveling today should clearly check flight status with their airline before coming to the airport to avoid any prolonged waits if their flight is impacted,” Satchell said.

Basic airport weather tips

American Airlines airplanes at their terminal as a truck drives through the flooded tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

KNOW MORE: Can you receive a refund if your flight in Miami or Fort Lauderdale was canceled, delayed?

Winter weather usually means snow storms sending airport schedules into disarray nationwide. But Saturday’s potential heavy rain storms can mess with air travel, too, just like they would at any time of the year in South Florida.

Remember April’s record rains that shut down Fort Lauderdale, including its major airport, in April?

Here’s what to consider when weather and travel conflict. MIA’s Almeida-Pardillo and FLL’s Satchell shared the following tips:

▪ Check your flight status. Before you leave for the airport, check your flight status online or call your airline to make sure your flight is still scheduled.

▪ Check FlightAware.com for an idea of delays and cancellations.

▪ Check local airport websites. You can also view the flights tab at Fll.net for info on Fort Lauderdale’s airport. To check on the status of Miami International Airport directly visit miami-airport.com. For Key West International Airport log on at eyw.com.

▪ Keep tabs on the Federal Aviation Administration at FAA.gov for any air traffic management initiatives impacting your airport. There are search fields on the main page where you can type in your airport’s code, such as MIA or FLL.

▪ Arrive early. Bad weather can cause longer lines and delays at security checkpoints. Arrive at least two to three hours before your flight to ensure you have plenty of time to check in and go through security.

▪ Pack essentials in carry-on. With the possibility of flight delays or cancellations, pack essential items in your carry-on bag. This includes medications, important documents, change of clothes, toiletries, and any valuables.

▪ Monitor weather forecasts for both your departure and arrival cities. You can keep an eye on local media and also check the National Weather Service website at weather.gov and input a location for forecasts and any listed alerts or hazards. The airport also has informational screens and announcements about flight changes.

▪ Contact customer service. “If your flight is delayed or canceled, contact your airline’s customer service immediately. They can help you understand your options and possibly rebook your flight,” Almeida-Pardillo said.

In this file photo from Dec. 27, 2022, Enrique Borregales sorted through luggage piling up at Miami International Airport as many flights had been canceled due to bad winter weather across the U.S.

Rain locally and snow elsewhere

Miami International Airport’s media and public relations officer noted how local rains in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas any time of year and snowstorms elsewhere during the winter months can affect air travel.

“Bad weather locally and a winter snowstorm elsewhere both impact MIA, but the effects can be different based on the location and severity of the weather events,” Almeida-Pardillo said.

▪ Local bad weather: “The direct impacts of local bad weather, such as thunderstorms, hurricanes, or tropical storms, can be significant and immediate. These conditions can lead to flight delays or cancellations, and difficulties in ground operations. The severity of these impacts would depend on the intensity of the weather event,” she said.

▪ Winter snowstorm elsewhere: “A winter snowstorm in a different location can also affect MIA, particularly if the storm is impacting a major hub or a common destination or origin for flights to/from Miami,” Almeida-Pardillo said. “If the snowstorm leads to significant delays or cancellations at another airport, this can have a ripple effect, causing delays or cancellations at our airport.”

In both cases, she said, “airlines and airport authorities would likely be proactive in communicating with passengers about potential disruptions, offering rebooking options, and taking steps to ensure passenger safety and comfort.”

A private jet charter next to the hangar as the runway remains flooded from heavy rain at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023.