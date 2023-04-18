Severe storms in the Plains, snow in Northwest as US continues to cool: Tuesday forecast

Severe storms are in the mix in the Plains and snow is forecasted in the West Tuesday as a majority of the country continues to feel some springtime chill.

The Midwest has been at the center of the severe weather to start the week, as the Great Lakes region received heavy snowfall Monday, with some states under blizzard warnings.

For Tuesday, the severe weather threat will move south into the Plains.

Temperatures will be cool throughout the West Coast and Northeast, while the Southeast will have some sunny, warmer conditions.

Here's what to know about the national weather forecast for Tuesday:

Jennifer Litvinoff, the owner of Meisters Bar & Grill shovels the sidewalk in front of the bar in Phillips, Wisc. on Highway 13 in Phillips, Wisc. Monday, April 17, 2023. Wisconsin saw a burst of snow overnight and into Monday with more than 10 inches of snow dumped onto the western part of the state.

Severe storm threat in the Plains

Severe thunderstorms will pose a risk with possible downpours, hail and gusty winds from northern Texas up to South Dakota. Some of the storms will form along a dry line, AccuWeather says, which is where moist air is separated by dry air and can "lead to explosive results."

Winds gusts up to 65 miles per hour are possible as a red flag warning is in affect for the following regions:

New Mexico

Eastern Colorado

Northwest Texas

Western Nebraska

More winter weather in the Pacific Northwest

Residents in the Pacific Northwest can expect to get rain or snow Tuesday as a cold front will move inland towards the Northern Rockies, according to the National Weather Service.

"Snowfall totals in excess of a foot likely over the next two days through much of the Washington and Oregon Cascades and Olympic Range, while totals over 6 inches are possible through the Northern Sierra and Northern Rockies," the NWS said.

'Chilliest day' of the week in the Northeast

Temperatures continue to drop in the Northeast after some places had high temperatures creep up into the low 90s just a few days ago.

With the possibility of rain from Maine all the way down to southern Pennsylvania, AccuWeather forecasters say Tuesday "will be the chilliest day of the week" for much of the region.

"Tuesday will be quite the wake-up call for the region in the wake of widespread 80s and low 90s to end last week," AccuWeather said.

Southeast stays warm

The Southeast will be spared from the winter-like weather, as temperatures will hover around the 70s-80s Tuesday.

The expected highs on Tuesday:

New Orleans: 77

Miami: 81

Atlanta: 78

Nashville: 79

Charlotte: 78

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Today's forecast: Severe storms in Plains, major cooldown elsewhere