Severe storms, possible tornadoes expected late Tuesday, early Wednesday

Louisville's overnight weather forecast has worsened, with a notable risk Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning of severe storms throughout the region, including possible tornadoes and hail.

In an updated forecast published just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service of Louisville said strong storms are likely to hit the area at about midnight and continue into Wednesday, with high-speed winds and heavy rain that could result in ponding ahead of the morning commute.

"Strong winds and a lot of lightning" are also likely, National Weather Service of Louisville chief meteorologist John Gordon said during a conference call Tuesday afternoon, with a chance of tornadoes if conditions continue to develop.

Severe hail is also possible across Jefferson County, though areas east of Louisville and in Southern Indiana are more likely to see possible precipitation. Gordon said hail as large as two inches could fall during the first wave of storms, expected north of Louisville from about 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. The second wave is expected early Wednesday and should hit most of the region throughout the morning.

Winds with speeds between 30-40 mph are possible late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, but stronger winds upwards of 70 mph are also possible, according to the forecast.

Temperatures are also expected to drop significantly as well. Weather service projections as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday noted the temperature in Louisville could drop into the 30s by early Wednesday, with a low of 25 degrees expected Thursday morning. That's a drop of 40 degrees from the relatively balmy conditions we had to start the week.

“Your high temperature’s at midnight tonight," Gordon said about Wednesday's forecast.

Power outages are possible amid the storms, the weather service noted. The agency recommends staying prepared for overnight tornadoes by keeping a radio and other devices with weather alerts handy, along with a flashlight, shoes and a cellphone. It also recommends having a safe space in your home prepared in case of a tornado warning.

Gordon encouraged Louisville-area residents to send in updates to the National Weather Service's local office throughout the night when possible. Feeds can be submitted over email (lmk.ops@noaa.gov) or over the phone (800-292-5588) as well as through the agency's social media pages (on Facebook and on X, formerly Twitter). Include photos if possible, along with your location and the time of report.

Louisville weather radar

Keep up with the storms throughout the night and morning with our updating local weather radar.

Can we expect tornadoes in Louisville?

Tornadoes are possible overnight in Louisville, Western Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Gordon said the dangerous weather conditions could result in F-2 tornadoes, with wind speeds over 110 mph.

Significant tornado threats during winter months are rare but not unprecedented. In a social media post Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service of Louisville said such threats occur every three to four years on average.

"Take this one seriously!" the post advised.

Louisville power outages

The local Louisville Gas & Electric utilities company keeps an updating map of power outages in the area. Follow this link to check it out.

